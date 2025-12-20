A landmark year for South African stories on every screen

2025 proved to be a powerhouse year for South African television, film, and sport, with local storytelling dominating screens, timelines, and cultural conversations nationwide. From prestige drama and viral reality moments to record-breaking sports broadcasts and a cinema revival, South African audiences showed up in numbers—and stayed engaged.

Locally owned channels within the MultiChoice Group, now part of CANAL+, together with streaming platform Showmax, delivered more than 240 locally produced titles across genres in 2025, a clear signal of the strength and diversity of the country’s creative economy.

No production loomed larger than Shaka iLembe Season 2, which became a full-scale cultural phenomenon. From a gold-carpet premiere and nationwide activations to winning four National Film and Television Awards, including Best Scripted TV Series, the show dominated headlines.

One scene, in particular, Thembinkosi Mthembu’s haunting portrayal of King Dingiswayo’s death, emerged as one of the most talked-about television moments of the year, inspiring everything from social media debates to Matric Farewell themes across the country.

Telenovela Inimba delivered another unforgettable cultural milestone with the television wedding of the year, as Thumeka and Hlathi’s dramatic nuptials captivated viewers. Lunathi Mampofu’s performance as Zoleka kept audiences glued, helping secure a well-earned Season 2 renewal.

Exceptional talent defined 2025. Jeani Swiegelaar won Best Actress at the kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival for My Fk, Marelize!, which went on to break post-COVID local box-office records. Thembinkosi Mthembu delivered a remarkable run across Shaka iLembe, Adulting, and Homecoming, while Thabiso Ramotshela impressed in Youngins S3 as Mahlatse.

The year also saw powerful performances from Govan Whittles, who moved from Carte Blanche to Govan Ontbloot, and Reandi Grey, who steered Boer Soek ’n Vrou through a record-breaking 17th season before ending the year in the festive miniseries Ek, Jy en Hy.

Drama drove much of the year’s success. kykNET’s true-crime series Niggies premiered to 10/10 reviews, boosting Tuesday night viewership by 40% and driving a more than 200% surge in catch-up and streaming. Google searches linked to the case spiked by 1 340%.

Adulting closed its celebrated run as Showmax’s most-streamed title of 2025, with viewers reeling from Tsiki Tsiki’s onscreen death and later mourning the real-life passing of television icon Nandi Nyembe. The nation also grieved the loss of Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae.

Reality television continued to dominate social media. Uthando Nes’thembu re-entered the national conversation when Musa Mseleku introduced wife number five, generating over a billion online impressions.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 delivered staggering engagement, recording 293 million votes and 302 million mentions on X during its finale, which crowned Sweet Guluva as the country’s newest star.

From Married at First Sight Mzansi’s viral Lemon Creams moment to The Real Housewives of Durban’s explosive reunion—where Sorisha Naidoo cemented her record as the only housewife to appear in every reunion since 2021—reality TV remained appointment viewing.

South African sport delivered historic moments on screen. The Proteas won the ICC World Test Championship at Lord’s, securing the country’s first major ICC title. Siya Kolisi reached his 100th Test cap as the Springboks beat France 32–17, while the Proteas Women reached their first ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final, with Laura Wolvaardt named Player of the Series.

All four major women’s sporting events broadcast this year recorded increased viewership, underlining the growing appetite for women’s sports.

Local cinema enjoyed a strong resurgence. Afrikaans films shone locally and internationally, with Carissa screening in Venice, Finding Optel in London, and The Heart Is a Muscle winning in Berlin before becoming South Africa’s Oscar submission. Khaki Fever dominated headlines and streaming, while arthouse horror Hen earned critical acclaim.

South Africa also secured a record five International Emmy nominations across Chasing the Sun S2, Koek, School Ties, Catch Me a Killer and Play Room Live.

The year marked major anniversaries: DStv turned 30, kykNET 26, Mzansi Magic 15, Showmax 10, Binnelanders 20, and Suidooster 10, the latter celebrated with a special episode featuring Early B.

As strong as 2025 was, the future looks just as promising. New local adaptations of The Office and Superstore, alongside upcoming titles like Beloofde Land, signal another bold chapter. Fan favourites including Shaka iLembe (concluding with Season 3), Big Brother Mzansi, Koek, Een Keer om die Son and Spinners are all set to return.

