A snapshot of what trended on TikTok in 2022

As we approach the end of the year, TikTok has taken a look at the hottest moments and trends that started the year on a high note.

TikTok’s head of content programming Boniswa Sidwaba said: “What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok, whether you are rebuilding a brand, showcasing talent, or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression. We have seen creators realise the tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform.”

Sidwaba said there was a time when creators were addressing pivotal, global issues such as climate change and interacting with communities. The platform was also used as an entertainment destination for heart-warming humour.

TikTok will be awarding these content creators across the sub-Saharan Africa through their its inaugural awards and is calling on all TikTok users throughout the region to vote for their favourite content creator.

The winner will be crowned TikTok #TopCreator2022 and #TopCreator2022 runner-up for South Africa.

The nominated creators will battle it out to earn the Creator of the Year title for the whole sub-Saharan African region.

These are some of the nominees and different categories:

The songs that sound-tracked 2022

Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel & Tekno uMlando (feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade) by 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O Salary Salary by Robot Boii & Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver Sofa Silahlane by Wanitwa Mos & Master KG & Lowsheen

Most viewed artists on TikTok

Pabi Cooper Makhadzi Mr Jazziq Uncle Waffles EBucs Quality Biyela Owami Mafokate Lloyiso Oskido Vusi Nova

The most popular videos of 2022

@alphi_sipho – konkaring at KONA with Mam’Sbosh @bafanamthembu3 – local fashion trendsetter. Bhinca Cool @godsbutler – Vlogger taking us through his day in a South African township @thembiseete1- legendary songstress, actress and Idols South Africa judge, Thembi Seete reveals one of her Idols’ looks and details from behind-the-scenes @bontle_ba_afrika – one of SA’s top dancers and choreographers dancing to Big Flexa – Costa Titch @oskidoibelieve – producer and award-winning musician who has taken over South African TikTok with Sis Judy 7. @primo9teen – Primo adds a humorous twist to a global music trend

Public voting will open on TikTok from midnight on December 16 until December 23 at 11.59pm.

