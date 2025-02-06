‘Actors of ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ down tools over non-payment’

A drama series, My Brother’s Keeper, has allegedly been halted following non-payment of background actors. This information was revealed by the drama series’ two background actors who spoke to Sunday World.

However, the show’s casting coordinator, Kelly Nyathi, denied that there were disruptions.

One of the background actors who asked to remain anonymous told Sunday World that the production owed them salaries from December last year and January this year.

Sunday World understands that more than 50 background actors have not been paid. On Monday, February 3, a group of background actors decided to stage a sit-in.

“We’re working as background actors and we haven’t been paid since December last year. And we are aggrieved because they keep calling us yet they don’t want to pay us.

“On Monday we went to work but we decided we were not going to start working until we were fully paid. We demanded our money but they ignored us.

“Instead they continued to set up and then they started shooting the scenes without background actors,” said the actor.

“This frustrated us because it proved how insignificant we are to them. They were indirectly telling us that they don’t really need background actors. And that we can easily be replaced. We took offence and halted the shoot.

“And we peacefully took over the set and made sure that they were no longer able to shoot. We were then paid, but only for December. And we are now waiting for the January payment,” said the background actor.

Another background actor said that there will be no shoot until they get their money.

“This drama series will not be shot until we get all our money. We’re not violent and we’re not fighting with them. But no one will work until we get our January salaries. We’ve been patient enough with them, now we want what is ours,” said the actor.

But Nyathi said everything is going on as normal. She confirmed that on Monday they did not use background actors.

“I was on set and we didn’t use background actors. There were no disruptions, everything was going smooth as usual. On Tuesday and Wednesday we were shooting and we used background actors. We had no issues, I don’t know where this is coming from,” said Nyathi.

When asked about the salaries of background actors she said: “I’m not aware of any issues regarding background actors.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content