‘Amalanga Awafani’, the new TV series set to tell riveting SA stories

New faces, different storyline, and a maskandi music themed show, is what the SABC is promising on the new telenovela, Amalanga Awafani (Days are not the same).

The show will air on SABC1 at 6.30pm, filling the slot that was left by Skeem Saam when it was moved to 7:30pm. It will flight from Monday to Friday.

The 260 episodes show was launched on Thursday evening by the public broadcaster and Stained Glass, the show’s production company.

World of wealth, opportunity, and unexpected challenges

According to the producers, the story, which takes place in the little the village of Umzinyathi, focuses on twins Sabelo and Thembi Gumede, who discover a winning lottery ticket and are thrown into a world of wealth, opportunity, and unexpected challenges.

The twins are forced to consider the true cost of their wealth as they negotiate their new life in the big city. There, old relationships resurface, and hidden motives are revealed.

The producers of the show, Gugu Zuma-Ncube, said the show explores young culture, ambition, the pressures of financial responsibility, and the changing dynamics of relationships when money is involved, in order to better understand the millennial experience through a socio-economic lens.

Playing the twins, Nonsikelelo Mthiyane and Fanele Zulu said they are grateful for the opportunity to tell the story.

They will be playing along with the likes of Melusi Yeni, Velile Makhoba and Sthandwa Nzuza.

Authentic South African stories

Zulu, who has a couple of acting accolades, said he feels honoured to be a part of the show.

“We are really excited to introduce the new SABC1 baby Amalanga Awafani to the South African audiences. Mirroring and telling our own authentic South African stories has always been at the core. And showcasing parts of South Africa that are not exposed to audiences at large.

“We have all wondered, if we landed on a large sum of money, what would we do. Would you tell your family? Would you chase your dreams, or would you blow it?” said Ofentse Thinane, Channel Head of SABC1.

The show will start on April 28, and it is expected to continue for a year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content