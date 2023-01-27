American singer Stevie Nicks showers Ndlovu Choir with praise

American singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks this week penned an open letter congratulating the Ndlovu Youth Choir for its performance on America’s Got Talent.

“It made me feel like maybe someday, with your help, the whole world will rise again, you are the world,” she wrote on her social media account.

The choir responded to the Rock ‘n Roll royalty and said they would be happy to have her join them.

“Dear Mama @StevieNicks Thank you for your inspirational letter. It means so much to us. We would love to have you in our choir. You might even know our latest song Seven Wonders. We look forward to welcoming you to our family,” wrote the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

