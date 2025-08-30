An emotional farewell as e-tv discontinues The Morning Show

Breakfast television programme The Morning Show on e-tv has been discontinued after seven years on air.

They broadcast the last episode on Friday, August 29.

Millions of South Africans ritualistically woke up to The Morning Show on the station for seven years while preparing to go about their daily routine, to work or school.

The much-loved 6 am to 9 am show has however been canned due to a decline in viewership.

Stellar cast

Hosted by Lee-Roy Wright, Carla McKenzie, Kgosi Rankhumise, Bolele Polisa, and footballer Brighton Mhlongo, The Morning Show replaced the channel’s previous breakfast show, Sunrise, in 2018.

Through the years, the show has made several changes to the presenter line-up with Pabi Moloi, William Lehong, and Phil Mphela.

They eventually settled with the said five.

An insider revealed they also changed the format several times to try and attract new viewers.

“It was tough. There have been several attempts to revive the show. No one is to blame because the TV industry and how people view television have changed,” he said.

“The numbers have dropped from the 1 million viewership in 2024 and they just kept declining.”

Produced by award-winning South African production company Cheeky Media, e-TV broadcast its last episode on Friday.

The channel has not confirmed a replacement for The Morning Show.

Great memories

Former goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo, who came when his soccer career hit rock bottom due to an injury, said the show changed his life.

Mhlongo was invited as a guest and ended up securing a job as a presenter. “This was my first TV job,” he said.

“You guys took a gamble and gave me a chance when I had lost myself.”

He said the show gave him a purpose and a new lease on life, and, sadly, it is coming to an end. “The last show was one of the hardest mornings of my life,” Mhlongo said.

“It is still a bittersweet moment. Myself together with the team had to bid farewell to a show that gave me the opportunity to launch my broadcasting career.”

