Anele Mdoda grills ‘Inimba’ cast in explosive tell-all ahead of Season 2

Mzansi Magic is turning up the heat ahead of Inimba’s highly anticipated second season, and this time, the cast won’t be hiding behind their characters.

Anele Mdoda, a media personality and host of the 947 Breakfast Show, is taking the lead in a candid, two-part roundtable titled Inimba: Inside the Magic.

She will engage with the stars of the popular telenovela to explore the drama, unresolved questions, and emotional nuances that shaped Season 1.

For devoted fans who have argued over plotlines on social media and dissected every betrayal and reconciliation, this is the moment of reckoning.

Mdoda, an unapologetic fan of the show, pledges to talk about the questions that viewers have been eagerly anticipating answers to.

Joining her around the table are Lunathi Mampofu (Zoleka), Sisa Hewana (Hlathi), Zenande Mfenyana (Thumeka), Loyiso MacDonald (Lazarus), Siyabonga Shibe (Sydney), and Ayakha Ntunja (Qhawe).

“Inimba is part of our daily lives; we pick apart the drama, all because we want answers. This is the first time that a platform is given for the fanbase to get answers directly from the cast … it’s like our own Inimba commission,” Mdoda said.

Big announcement to spark excitement

Viewers can expect accountability, emotional reflections, and perhaps even a few uncomfortable truths as the actors unpack their characters’ motivations and controversial decisions.

Mdoda has teased: “Answers, accountability, a deeper understanding of each character’s point of view, loads of laughter, anger, and some surprising takes on things we thought had been resolved, Kanti… it’s only starting.”

She also alluded to a significant announcement that is sure to spark excitement.

The special forms part of a weeklong celebration of Inimba, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative engine behind one of Mzansi Magic’s most talked-about productions.

It also builds momentum for Season 2, which premieres on March 2.

If Season 1 left viewers shouting at their screens, Season 2 promises even more tension, and after this candid roundtable, fans may never look at their favourite characters the same way again.

Inimba: Inside the Magic airs on Mzansi Magic on February 19 and 20 at 9pm. The special will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

