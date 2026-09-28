Angelique Kidjo reminds Africa why legends matter

There was something wonderfully infectious about Angélique Kidjo’s performance at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz on Saturday night.

The Beninese music legend walked onto the stage looking every bit the superstar, dressed in a sparkling white suit with an orange waistcoat underneath and a beautifully wrapped headscarf.

But the headscarf and blazer did not survive the night. A few songs into her set, Kidjo casually threw it towards the left side of the stage and got on with the business of entertaining a crowd that had come ready to see one of Africa’s most enduring musical stars.Free the Jazz brings emerging sounds to Sandton this Heritage DayOld soul and new spark at Joy of JazzOld soul and new spark at Joy of Jazz

Her voice was as commanding as it was beautiful, filling the venue with the kind of richness that has made her a global musical force. But it was not only her singing that captivated the audience.

It was the dancing. The energy. The confidence. The charisma.Old soul and new spark at Joy of JazzOld soul and new spark at Joy of JazzStandard Bank Joy of Jazz to teach young musicians the business behind music

Kidjo has the kind of stage presence that makes it difficult to sit still and simply watch. There is a certain swagger in the way she moves, but it never feels forced. She appears completely at home on stage, moving between song and dance with the ease of someone who has spent decades mastering the art of performance.

One of the most beautiful moments of the evening came when she performed Jerusalema, the hugely popular song by South African producer Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

For a South African audience, the choice carried a particular warmth. Jerusalema became a global phenomenon, but its emotional and cultural resonance in South Africa is undeniable. Hearing Kidjo take on the song created an immediate connection between the international star on stage and the audience in front of her.

It was a clever and generous musical gesture, but it also felt like something more than that. For a moment, the crowd was not simply watching an international African superstar. It felt as though she was meeting the audience on familiar ground.

The venue was packed, and the audience appeared completely enchanted by her. Some people were on their feet, watching closely as Kidjo danced and sang her way through the performance.

Among those in the audience was former president Thabo Mbeki, while Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile was also there to witness the performance.

There was something particularly special about seeing such a legendary African artist receive that kind of appreciation on home soil.

Kidjo represents a generation of African musicians who helped build bridges between the continent and the rest of the world. Long before African music became as globally accessible and celebrated as it is today, artists such as Kidjo were taking African sounds, stories and rhythms to international audiences.

Her career is therefore about more than longevity; it is also about legacy.

That is perhaps one of the most powerful things about longevity in music: the ability to remain relevant without becoming trapped by nostalgia.

The five-time Grammy award winner has reached the point in her career where she could simply rely on the weight of her name. Instead, she still performs with the energy of someone who has something to prove.

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The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz itself provided an appropriate setting for the performance. The festival has become a meeting point for generations of African and international musicians, bringing established legends together with newer voices. Its 2026 edition featured more than 50 musicians from over 10 countries across four stages.

But Kidjo’s performance stood out for the way it brought together music, movement and memory.

And there was something deeply African about the whole experience.

It was a reminder that African stars should be celebrated by African audiences, not only when they receive recognition elsewhere, but while they are still here, still performing and still creating. Kidjo embodies that idea beautifully.

She is a reminder of what happens when talent is nurtured over decades and when artists are allowed to grow old without being pushed aside.