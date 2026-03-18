Arthur Mafokate leads push to unite South Africa’s events industry

Industry veteran Arthur Mafokate is taking centre stage in efforts to unify South Africa’s events and technical services sector as stakeholders prepare to gather for a crucial national consultation this Friday.

The National Events and Technical Sector Consultation will be held on March 20 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, bringing together key players from across the industry.

Convened by the Events and Technical Association of South Africa (ETASA), the engagement comes at a pivotal moment, following a call by the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for the country’s creative sectors to organise into formal, structured bodies.

Mafokate, who serves as a board member of ETASA, has positioned the consultation as more than just a meeting but a defining moment for an industry that underpins South Africa’s cultural and entertainment landscape.

Key economic driver

“The consultation provides an important opportunity for practitioners and stakeholders within the events and technical industry to come together, share experiences, and contribute towards strengthening the sector’s future,” said Mafokate.

Often working behind the scenes, the events and technical services sector plays a critical role in delivering everything from music festivals and concerts to exhibitions, conferences and national celebrations.

Within the government’s creative economy framework, which recognises 17 sectors, the industry is increasingly being acknowledged as a key economic driver.

Friday’s consultation is expected to attract event organisers, venue operators, technical production specialists and institutional representatives from across the country, all seeking to address long-standing industry challenges.

Discussions will focus on strengthening coordination within the sector, improving representation, and advancing skills development.

Stakeholders will also tackle issues of policy alignment, infrastructure gaps, and sustainable growth opportunities.

For Mafokate, the need for unity within the sector is urgent.

“The events industry plays a critical role in supporting South Africa’s cultural economy, and this consultation allows the sector to collectively reflect on its challenges, opportunities, and future direction,” he said.

Platform for business

Beyond dialogue, the consultation will also create a platform for businesses within the events ecosystem to showcase their services and technologies, encouraging collaboration and innovation across the value chain.

Outcomes from the engagement are expected to feed into a national consultation report, which will help shape policy direction and strengthen the sector’s position within South Africa’s broader creative industries.

The consultation signals a renewed push to organise, professionalise and future-proof an industry that has long been fragmented but remains essential to the country’s cultural and economic fabric.

Stakeholders interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance.

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