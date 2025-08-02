Artists accuse state-funded Playhouse of charging exorbitant fees

Durban artists are up in arms, claiming they are being shut out of the very institution meant to serve them, the Durban Playhouse Company, despite the venue receiving close to R60-million in annual government funding.

Local artists told Sunday World that the Playhouse, which is funded by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture at both national and provincial levels, remains inaccessible due to exorbitant fees.

One artist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We have a government institution called the Playhouse Company, funded with millions by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, but we have no access to it, be it for rehearsals or events.

“The fees are too high for us. Every year, the government pumps millions into this institution, yet we can’t benefit from it.

“I believe the Playhouse should consider our needs and not burden us with excessive fees.”

According to Playhouse Company’s venue floor plans and rates, rehearsal fees cost between R180 and R250 per hour. Theatre hire ranges from R6 000 to R25 000 per day, depending on the size and capacity of the venue.

In a parliamentary briefing on July 24, the department revealed that R54-million had been allocated to the Playhouse Company for the current financial year.

In addition, Sunday World has established that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial arts and culture department has set aside about R5-million, bringing the total government allocation to about R60-million.

Legendary gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba confirmed that hiring the venue is beyond the reach of most local artists.

Most artists cannot afford

She recalled the costs she incurred when hosting her concert, In Concert with Hlengiwe Mhlaba, on January 31.

“I was charged R46 500 for the venue alone. I had to pay an additional R13 000 for another room and R3 000 for a VIP room. On top of that, I spent R15 000 on sound equipment and R31 000 on lighting equipment,” said Mhlaba.

“Other additional expenses included meal allowances, travel allowances, overtime, and stage technical equipment.

“It’s a fact that most artists in Durban cannot afford the Playhouse because they simply don’t have the money.”

Artists also raised concerns about the venue’s annual December closure, which coincides with their busiest period.

“The festive season is the busiest time for artists, but the Playhouse is always closed in December. This has been going on for years,” complained another disgruntled artist.

“Even if you can raise enough money for an event, it’s impossible because the doors are shut. We’re asking ourselves who they are really serving, because it’s definitely not us.”

Mantombi Tofile from the Playhouse Company promised to respond to the allegations but had not done so by the time of publication.

Her comments will be added once she has responded.

