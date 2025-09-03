Artists earn R11 in royalties while Samro directors bag up to R125K each per meeting

Another storm is brewing at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) as glaring pay disparities come to light.

In a recent meeting, it was revealed that ordinary members receive as little as R11 for their contributions, while independent board members are pocketing between R87, 000 and R125, 000 per meeting.

A document shared during the meeting shows that Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni takes home R125, 000 per board meeting. This is followed by his deputy, Sisa Mayekiso, who pockets R100, 000 per meeting. While Sibongile Vilakazi and Veronica Motloutsi earn R87, 000 per meeting. These board meetings take place four times a year.

Artists demand answers

One Samro member and kwaito group Trompies artist, Eugene Mthethwa, shared that he earned R14.29. These earnings were from different songs across various music platforms. And the platforms include YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and Netflix, among others.

“This clearly sends a message that there is no value in being a member. All we are doing is creating a pool of funds to cushion the lives of the CEO and board members, especially the independent ones. Please give me the logic behind this: R516, 000 that Maweni earns a year for four board meetings is 469,091% of the amount earned by members who get R11 in royalties. What value do we derive from this supposed skill or talent that earns us R11?” he asked.

He added that being a board member is not an exclusive skill.

“Give us a business case that proves the board is a rare talent we must retain at all costs. The expensive board members cannot be afforded. And therefore must be excused, along with their fan and supporter — the CEO, who sings their tune for lunch,” he said, adding that COO Mpho Mofikoe is the only one who has brought real value.

‘Directors loot as artists starve’

“No wonder she is suspended, and only the useless, corrupt ones are left behind to further loot. By the way, Maweni was Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s chief of staff. While Annabelle Lebethe was CEO of one of DSAC’s entities (Museums). It is birds of a feather. Mediocrity to the core,” fumed Mthethwa, who is also an EFF member of parliament.

Arts activist Owen Ndlovu said this is standard practice.

“These figures don’t surprise us. Some artists earn even less than R11 and often have no idea which platform played their music. Samro lacks a proper tracking system. It doesn’t verify which radio stations aired the songs or for how long. And basically just hands out whatever amount they decide you’re worth,” said Ndlovu.

The issue of artists not receiving their royalties is well documented. For years, artists have complained about not being paid. And the Fundudzi investigation report revealed that some publishers unduly claimed undocumented works.

Oversight, accountability questioned

Samro has been the primary collecting society for music royalties in South Africa for decades. It is responsible for ensuring that composers, songwriters, and music publishers are fairly compensated whenever their work is performed or broadcast.

The entity is responsible for distributing millions in royalties annually. And the controversy raises broader questions about oversight and accountability. Also whether the system is working in the best interests of the very artists it was established to support.

Samro was approached for comment, but they had not responded at the time of publishing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content