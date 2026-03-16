Ashay, Mmeli evicted as ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ top six is revealed

The race to the R2-million grand prize is getting tighter as Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, themed Bazozwa, officially revealed its top six contestants on Sunday night.

The dramatic live eviction show on March 15 saw Ashay and Mmeli become the latest housemates to exit the competition, leaving the remaining contestants one step closer to the grand finale.

Week nine was one of the most intense weeks in the house, with the top eight battling it out in a “do or die” phase of the competition.

During the live show, host Smash Afrika acknowledged the tension in the house and reflected on the tough week the contestants had endured as the finale draws near.

He also congratulated Ashay for achieving a rare milestone in the house, winning the Head of House (HoH) title three weeks in a row.

However, this week’s HoH victory did not come with immunity, a twist that ultimately led to his eviction.

Reflecting on his journey, Ashay said he felt proud of how far he had come. “As an underdog, I feel proud,” he said shortly after leaving the house.

Before Sunday’s eviction, three housemates, Thandeka, Trixie and Liema, had already secured their places in the finale week, putting them safely through to the last stretch of the competition.

While the remaining housemates shared their thoughts about being fast-tracked to the finale, tensions lingered in the house.

Thandeka did not hold back when discussing her experience, pointing to what she described as changes in Liema’s behaviour in recent weeks.

She also acknowledged that she remained upset about the treatment she had received from some fellow contestants during their time in the house.

Later in the evening, Smash Afrika revealed the second eviction of the night, announcing Mmeli as the next contestant to leave the game.

His exit also meant he was separated from his close ally and “ship partner”, Thandeka.

Speaking on stage after his eviction, Mmeli kept his spirits high, joking about his all-black outfit when Smash Afrika commented on it.

“It’s not a dark moment,” he said. “I honestly thought I would only last about four weeks nyana (a bit), so making it to Week 9 makes me proud.”

As the competition nears its end, the mood inside the house has shifted from chaos and banter to reflection, with contestants considering how they want to be remembered by viewers.

Final stretch of the competition

During diary sessions, the housemates opened up about the personal traits that shaped their journeys in the competition.

Ashay revealed that he lives with obsessive-compulsive disorder and values order and discipline, while Bravo B said his goal from the start had been simple: to win the money and make his mark.

At just 21, Didi confidently declared that she already considers herself a millionaire in mindset, while Liema said she hopes to walk away from the show with genuine friendships that last beyond the cameras.

Mmeli described honesty as his defining trait, saying he always speaks his truth even when others may not understand it.

Que described himself as an “original”, while Thandeka highlighted patience as one of her strengths, although she warned that even the calmest person has limits.

Trixie, known in the house for her bold personality, revealed that behind her tough exterior lies a softer and more gentle side.

The contestants also had fun comparing their personalities to famous celebrities they believe match their energy.

Ashay said he relates to the humour of comedian Kevin Hart, while Bravo B drew inspiration from the late rapper AKA and maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose.

Didi said she sees herself in outspoken influencer Cyan Boujee, while Liema pointed to global superstar Rihanna as her inspiration.

Mmeli compared his personality to American actor and rapper Vince Staples, while Que said he resonates with the legacy of the late South African music icon Riky Rick.

Thandeka said she admires the strength and compassion of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, while Trixie proudly claimed the unapologetic confidence of rapper Cardi B.

With the grand finale set for March 22, the remaining housemates now face the final stretch of the competition, where resilience, strategy, and authenticity could ultimately determine who walks away with the R2-million prize.

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