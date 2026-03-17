Ashay Sewlall’s Big Brother Mzansi exit: ‘I stayed true to myself’

South African professional footballer, content creator and television personality Ashay Sewlall has reflected on his emotional exit from Big Brother Mzansi. He’s described his nine weeks in the house as both challenging and rewarding.

Best known as a defender for Richards Bay FC, Sewlall entered the competition with one goal: to remain authentic. Although he fell just short of the final week, he leaves the show with a sense of pride and gratitude.

“It’s honestly a mix of emotions,” Sewlall says. “I feel like I could have stayed longer, especially being so close to the finale week. But at the same time, I’m proud of how far I’ve come. Nine weeks in that house is no small feat, it wasn’t easy. I played my game, I stayed true to myself, and I’m grateful for the experience.”

‘Viewers possibly misunderstood some of my actions’

Reflecting on what may have led to his eviction, Sewlall points to an unexpected factor, his own success in the game. Winning Head of House multiple times kept him safe from nominations, but he believes it may have limited his visibility with voters.

“I think not being nominated as often might have worked against me,” he explains. “It meant viewers didn’t always get the chance to vote for me.”

He also acknowledges that perception played a role, with audiences possibly misunderstanding some of his actions.

“There were things taken out of context, being called ‘two-faced’ or a gossip. That’s not who I am, but I understand how it might have come across. That perception could have contributed to my eviction.”

‘I’m naturally a nice person’

One of his biggest regrets, he admits, was staying silent in situations where he should have removed himself entirely.

“I regret being present in conversations I didn’t even have an opinion on. I’m naturally a nice person, so I would sit and listen instead of walking away. But just being there made it seem like I was part of it, and that worked against me.”

Sewlall’s connection with Liema stood out

Despite this, Sewlall says the relationships he built inside the house are among the most valuable parts of his experience. He formed close bonds with fellow housemates, including Bravo B, The Don and King Wanda, whom he describes as brothers.

However, it was his connection with Liema that stood out.

“With Liema, it was different,” he says. “We had our ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade that bond for anything. It was real. Any true relationship comes with challenges, and that’s what made it meaningful.”

Throughout the season, some viewers felt Sewlall held back, but he maintains that he remained largely authentic under the intense conditions of the show.

“I believe I showed my true self, maybe not 100% of the time because the environment is unpredictable, but I’d say 90% of the time, I was me,” he says. “There was no need to pretend.”

‘You forget about the cameras’

Interestingly, Sewlall reveals that the constant surveillance, a defining feature of Big Brother Mzansi, quickly fades into the background.

“After a couple of days, you forget about the cameras. It becomes normal. You live your life like usual, and that’s why I stayed true to myself throughout.”

‘Thandeka definitely played the smartest game’

When it comes to gameplay, Sewlall is candid about who he believes excelled strategically.

“Thandeka definitely played the smartest game,” he says. “From day one, she understood the show inside out, how to respond, how to position herself.”

On the other hand, he feels some housemates were still finding their footing.

“I think Trixie was still figuring out her game as she went along. She was playing, but not always with a clear direction.”

‘I couldn’t pretend to be someone I’m not’

Looking back, Sewlall says his time in the house reinforced a key personal value, staying true to who he is, regardless of the circumstances.

“I’ve learned that nothing can change me at my core. I went in as a nice guy, and I stayed that way. People often say you can’t survive in that environment without changing, but I couldn’t pretend to be someone I’m not.”

If given another chance, Sewlall says he wouldn’t change much about his approach but would focus more on embracing the experience.

“I’d appreciate it more, enjoy every moment, connect with everyone and just keep being myself, dancing, laughing and living in the moment.”

‘This is just the beginning’

As he steps out of the Big Brother Mzansi house and back into the real world, Sewlall is firmly focused on the future. For him, the show was never just about the game but about opening doors.

“This was always about creating opportunities,” he says. “I want to stay in the entertainment space, acting, presenting, and hosting. I’d love to be in a movie one day.”

With his growing profile and a clear vision for what’s next, Sewlall is ready to turn his reality TV moment into a lasting career. “This is just the beginning,” he adds.

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