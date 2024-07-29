The inaugural Behind The Scenes awards aim to celebrate trail blazers within the showbiz world and those that stand shoulders above the rest and work tirelessly to deliver excellence behind the scenes. These awards will celebrate talent that resides in South Africa ranging from celebrity teams, content creators YouTubers, drama productions music channel radio stations, LGBTQI brands and many more. Ngcebo Mdima a public relations specialist and co-founder of the awards said the objective of these awards is to ensure that the highest level of excellence is celebrated. Celebrating underdogs "It is time to celebrate those who make the stars shine and those whose pursuit of excellence remains alive. I think it is time to challenge the status quo by celebrating the underdogs," said Mdima. The Behind The Scenes awards will take place in November and will pave a way for many more years of celebrating local talent while unearthing new talent too. "It remains to be seen how these awards will be received by the entertainment industry as it strives to uniquely identify itself as the only award ceremony with a different niche market." "What sets these awards apart is the fact that it recognises creatives\/teams behind media and entertainment brands as a collective in doing so. We also want to make the least notable feel included and valued for the work that they also put in," he added. The category that will be awarding individuals is the content creators category since these people do work with various brands. The launch of the awards will take place on 15 August 2024 where 20 categories will be announced and the award ceremony will then take place on 9 November 2024 at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre. Also Read:\u00a0Winnie Ntshaba urges soapie awards nominees to campaign hard Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content