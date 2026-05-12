Bakwena Productions fallout as Kagiso Modupe distances himself from ‘Pimville’ payment drama

Actor and filmmaker Kagiso Modupe has broken his silence over the growing payment scandal surrounding SABC2 telenovela Pimville, saying he is not responsible for the production’s financial operations and has also not been paid.

The controversy erupted after cast, crew members and suppliers allegedly went unpaid for months, sparking backlash against production company Bakwena Productions. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) recently stated that it had fulfilled its contractual obligations and claimed the production company was in breach of contract.

‘The Truth’

In a video posted on Instagram titled “The Truth”, Modupe said although Bakwena Productions collaborated with producer Brenda Mukwevho on the show, his role changed once contracts were signed.

He explained that he moved from executive producer to head director and was never involved in salaries, hiring, firing or managing finances.

“My job as the head director was to make sure I deliver a quality product that audiences can enjoy,” he said.

‘I was told to stay in my lane’

Modupe revealed that he raised concerns when financial problems began affecting production, including unpaid actors, crew and suppliers.

According to him, his concerns were dismissed, and he was told to “stay in my lane”.

“We are now at a point where actors are not paid, crew are not paid, suppliers are not paid, and I myself have not been paid as a head director,” he said.

He added that he supports workers demanding payment and sympathises with those affected.

The SABC has meanwhile confirmed it is engaging with the production company and exploring alternative solutions to ensure the continuation of the show.

The payment saga follows previous allegations of non-payment linked to other Bakwena Productions projects, including Pound 4 Pound.

Also Read: SABC distances itself from ‘Pimville’ chaos, says Bakwena breached contract

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