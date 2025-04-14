Bakwena rebuts SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli on ‘Pimville’ contract

The SABC Group CEO, Nomsa Chabeli, has allegedly misled parliament.

In a detailed letter dated April 4, which was addressed to communications and technology portfolio committee member Tsholofelo Katlego Bodlani, Chabeli stated that Bakwena Productions had been contracted by the public broadcaster.

Chabeli wrote: “The SABC, through its video entertainment division, contracted Bakwena Productions in 2024 for the delivery of a new production, Pimville, which is set to be broadcast on SABC2.”

Chabeli further justified Bakwena Productions’ appointment and said: “As part of ensuring that the SABC does not experience any issues with the production of Pimville, a supervising producer was identified to work very closely with the production house to always ensure compliance.”

However, Bakwena Productions has vehemently denied Chabeli’s claim, stating that it only pitched the idea and that nothing has been finalised.

The production house said this both on Sunday World Engage and on the King David podcasts, which were flighted on YouTube.

This is despite Chabeli’s claim that the contract was concluded in 2024.

“This is not true; we haven’t got the contract. We don’t know where the publication got the news that the deal has been finalised. What if we don’t get the deal because of this?” asked Kagiso Modupe, the co-owner of Bakwena.

Modupe is in a partnership with Rashaka Muofhe, who