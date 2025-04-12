Bakwena says overcapitalisation led to cast, crew payment delays

Following the recent revelations about Bakwena Productions not paying their cast and crew on time, the production company says they overcapitalised themselves, which led to the delay in payments.

Bakwena Productions is co-owned by actor, producer and director Kagiso Modupe and his business partner Rashaka Muofhe, who is the executive producer and managing director of the company.

Pound 4 Pound actors salaries delay

In recent months the company has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Among them, it allegedly failed to pay salaries of the cast and crew of Pound 4 Pound.

The SABC recently admitted to appointing the controversial company. It appointed Bakwena Productions to produce the telenovela Pimville.

Last week, Sunday World also reported that the SABC had commissioned Bakwena Productions for the project.

Tsholofelo Katlego Bodlani, a DA parliamentarian and member of the portfolio committee on communications and technology, intervened, prompting Nomsa Chabeli, the SABC’s Group CEO, to finally respond.

SABC admits hiring controversial company

Chabeli admitted that Bakwena Productions was appointed despite their past failure to pay actors in time. Also their failure to pay service providers and background actors.

She wrote: “The SABC contracted Bakwena Productions in 2024 for the delivery of a new production, Pimville. It is set to be broadcast on SABC2.”

At the time of contracting Bakwena Productions, the SABC was aware of allegations of delayed and non-payments to cast and crew on some of their previous productions.

Chabeli emphasi