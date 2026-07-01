Barry White’s timeless hits return to Durban in spectacular tribute show

Fans of legendary soul icon Barry White are in for a nostalgic treat when an internationally acclaimed tribute production arrives in Durban later this month.

The Legends of Soul: Barry White Experience will take centre stage at Suncoast Casino on July 25, bringing the smooth sounds and timeless romance of one of R&B’s greatest voices back to South African audiences.

The musician was an American R&B, soul and disco singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. A two-time Grammy Award winner known for his bass voice and romantic image, his greatest success came in the 1970s as a solo singer and with the Love Unlimited Orchestra.

Headlining the production is internationally celebrated tribute performer Jourdan Carroll, popularly known as Big Daddy Boo Bear. Renowned for his deep bass vocals, commanding stage presence and uncanny resemblance to White, Carroll has built a global reputation as one of the world’s leading Barry White tribute artists.

Backed by an 11-piece live band, the show promises an evening packed with some of White’s biggest hits, including Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe, You’re the First, the Last, My Everything and Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up, among other fan favourites.

Carroll’s dedication to preserving Barry White’s musical legacy has earned him the prestigious People’s Choice Award from the Black Music Association and Academy of the Arts.

‘More than a concert’

Event organiser Sabata Lechema said the production is designed to offer much more than a tribute concert.

“Legends of Soul is more than a concert. It is a carefully curated entertainment experience that celebrates the music, romance and elegance that defined a generation,” said Lechema.

“We are excited to bring this special show to Durban and give audiences a memorable night of great music and entertainment.”

The concert forms part of Zuri International’s growing portfolio of international live entertainment productions. The company has staged successful South African performances featuring internationally celebrated soul and R&B stars, including Joe, Kem, Anthony Hamilton, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Temptations and The Manhattans.

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