Bawuti thrilled to be working alongside her idol Zikhona Sodlaka

Starring alongside her idol Zikhona Sodlaka in the upcoming Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire is a dream come true for social media influencer and actress Lonalinamandla Bawuti.

The 27-year-old Mthatha-born Bawuti has always aspired to share the stage with Sodlaka. She reminisced on social media and shared a direct message she previously sent to Sodlaka on Instagram.

“I was hoping she would text back, so I would ask her how I’d get to work with her. I didn’t know better then,” wrote Bawuti.

“I really wanted to work with her. And this year? Oh dear, I am working with her. Beautiful things happen to those who fumble with no idea of what they are doing, but eventually figure it out.”

The social media influencer, who previously raised more than R100 000 for a poor boy to go to an initiation school, said she has had her fair share of bullying on social media.

“We often shy away from celebrating our wins, because there is this mentality of people assuming we are being big-headed when we clap for ourselves,” she shared.

“I remember when I shared that I’ve been auditioning since 2015 with no luck. The social media bullies told me to stop, because clearly I am not good. I am so glad I didn’t stop.”

In Gqeberha: The Empire, Bawuti portrays the role of Nobom Mxenge alongside seasoned actors and actresses including Sodlaka, Phila Madlingozi, Akhe Mfenyana and Zandile Msutwana.

The much-anticipated telenovela will premier on January 16 on Mzansi Magic. It will replace The Queen, which has come to the end of its run.

