‘BBTitans’ Sandra and Theo Traw first to exit the house

Exactly two weeks into the Big Brother House and housemates Sandra and Theo Traw are the first to exit the house.

The pair were operating last week under the nickname Santheo and were up for eviction against Juicy Jay & Olivia (Juiovla), Justin & Yvonne (Juvone), and Yemi Cregx & Nelisa (Yelisa).

Speaking to co-host Lawrence Maleka after being booted out of the competition Theo said: “I’m just lost for words. I wanted to stay a little longer, to help myself more. But God had other plans, so it’s all good.”

Sandra described herself as fire and told Lawrence she wasn’t expecting to leave so soon.

The new pairs were part of a twist where housemates had to form duos before taking part in last week’s Head of House games and then being nominated for eviction as a duo.

The winners of the HoH title were Blaqboi & Ipeleng (Blaqleng). They oversaw a dramatic week that included housemates getting into heated rivalries and arguments, with the bleep censor working overtime for the recap episodes.

Earlier in the week, Ipeleng said fellow female housemates were giving her attitude since she became HoH. When Ebuka pressed her on Sunday night she said: “What I will say is that it kind of changed the whole mood. I felt isolated at some point.”

