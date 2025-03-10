Beekay and Swiss were the most recent housemates to be kicked out of Big Brother's house on Sunday night. As someone who is not particularly socially adept, Beekay said he was shocked to find himself in the top 10 of this social experiment. When the reality TV show host Smash Afrika asked Beekay if he had any regrets, he started with a confident \u201cno\u201d but quickly changed his mind, admitting that forgetting his glasses for Friday\u2019s games was a major failure.\u00a0 Swiss had plenty to say about his time in the house, but when it all came to an end, his reaction was dramatic: "What a journey!' He gave a big shoutout to Mshini but completely swerved Nsuku after their clashes last week. When it came to who he was backing, it was all about Sweet Guluva. Grand prize still up for grabs Over in the house, Mshini had everyone cackling as she confidently reminded other housemates that the only people worth gossiping about were fellow housemates. She justified her weeklong tea-spilling sessions with Nsuku in the head of house loft. Although the question required her to be direct about who the main characters in her gossip sessions were, she dodged that bullet. Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema Pantsi kicked off the show in style on Sunday with her smashing single Let Me Be, while Jareed graced the VIP section with his presence. There are currently eight housemates left, and as Smash Afrika stated, they are just a few steps away from winning the grand prize. Still on the run for the grand prize are: Abobo, Jojo, Uyanda, Siphesihle, Nate, Sweet Guluva, Mshini, and Nsuku. Also Read:\u00a0\u00a0Big Brother Mzansi's top 10 in fierce battle for the grand prize Kay B\u2019s threats proved to much for Big Brother\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content