‘Beng’semathandweni’ explores scorned lovers and revenge

Everyone has been heartbroken at some point in their lives. And now Mzansi Wethu will be bringing a new reality series Beng’semathandweni.

The show will look at the difficult world of romance, heartache, and revenge. It will offer viewers an intimate glimpse into the lives of those who have been wronged in love.

The show is hosted by Dr Khosi Jiyane, a seasoned therapist and life coach known for her innovative approach to counselling. Each episode will feature Dr Jiyane guiding participants through a process of either reconciliation or confrontation.

Explores how fairy tale relationships fall apart

Beng’semathandweni will examine how fairy tale relationships fall apart due to betrayal. The betrayal often leads to revenge and wrongdoing. This as former lovers struggle with the pain and confusion of their broken relationships.

The show delves deep into a scorned lover’s revenge story. From the bliss of their initial romance to the eventual collapse of their bonds. Viewers can expect a blend of jaw-dropping revelations, intense confrontations, and moments of dark humour. These reveal the raw, unfiltered truth of human relationships.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of Local Entertainment Channels, confirmed the show.

“True to our commitment, we are dedicated to presenting the most challenging and sometimes hard-to-believe stories. Stories that reflect the multifaceted nature of relationships in our society. Our goal is to shine a light on the dynamics and personal struggles that define these emotional journeys,” she said.

A mix of real emotions and surprising twists

On one of the episodes, viewers will get to see Celestina. She resorts to drastic measures out of insecurity. This after assuming her boyfriend was cheating on her because of her physical appearance.

In a moment of anger, Celestina resorts to using umuthi on her boyfriend. This in an attempt to make him love her more and only see her, but everything spirals out of control. Now, she faces the difficult decision of confessing to him so they can begin the journey of undoing the ritual.

The reality show will premiere on Sunday, November 03, at 7.30pm on Mzansi Wethu, DStv Channel 163.

