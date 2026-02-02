‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Four housemates down as lines are drawn

The Big Brother Mzansi house claimed two more victims on Sunday night, with Mashel and Dene Jones becoming the third and fourth housemates to be evicted this season.

Their exit followed the first major nomination night, which saw a staggering 10 housemates placed on the chopping block, setting the tone for what host Smash Afrika warned would be a ruthless week ahead.

The Sunday live eviction show kicked off with a high-energy performance by Tom London, joined by Zee_Nhle and Slick Widit on vocals as they delivered Amagama.

Smash Afrika then summed up the national mood with a single line: “Tonight kusazoshuba! (the pressure is on)”

As tensions peaked, Smash walked viewers through the intense nomination process, unpacking how housemates turned on one another and how nominees handled the pressure.

During the show, he also checked in with Tumi the Barber, whose reign as head of house (HoH) ended abruptly, making him the first HoH this season to be booted out of the luxury suite.

Asked whether Tumi was more focused on leading the house or himself, Liema did not mince her words: “Definitely, he is more about Tumi.”

Mashel, Dene Jones evicted

Mashel, the third housemate to leave Biggie’s house, said his eviction did not come as a surprise.

He hinted that his close associations in the house may have worked against him, possibly referencing Ofentse, who was evicted the previous week.

Moments later, Dene Jones became the fourth housemate to be shown the door. Visibly shocked, she joked that she still had “someone to kiss in the house”, Tumi the Barber.

Interestingly, the evictions had been predicted days earlier on Spills with Biggie, hosted by Naledi M, alongside Yolanda, Tsholofelo Moyo (Cartier Tsholo), and Nombulelelo Fox, who accurately called Mashel and Dene as the likely next pair to leave.

All other nominated housemates survived the cut, with Smash delivering Biggie’s chilling message: “Housemates, you may now go back to your beds, but know that comfort is temporary. This week, lines will be drawn.”

Week three turned the Big Brother house into a real-life social media battlefield, with the AmaVIP theme highlighting how popularity dictates power, privilege, and survival.

The mood swung between celebration and punishment. Neliswa walked away R10 000 richer after winning the Friday night arena games, but the joy was short-lived as Biggie reprimanded the house for breaking rules and not taking the competition seriously.

Group punishment

Only Dene Jones and Mshefane earned praise for good behaviour.

Meanwhile, Thandeka received the harshest punishment, barred from the next HoH games and forced to dress as the house’s “main character” until further notice.

The housemates also suffered their first wager loss of the season after failing a challenge that required teamwork to create a fictional brand.

Wagering 100%, they admitted they did not work together or give their best.

Biggie’s frustration peaked, resulting in a group punishment that saw all bedrooms, including the HoH suite, closed, forcing housemates to sleep in the lounge.

Despite the chaos, spirits were lifted at Saturday’s Chillers Party, where DJ Shaun101 brought the vibes and Galxboy provided the drip.

Housemates turned out like true VIPs, sparking online chatter over who deserves a brand ambassadorship.

