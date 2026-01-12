‘Big Brother Mzansi S6’: Liema, Mmeli, Dube and Bravo B return for redemption

Big Brother Mzansi is officially back, and this season, the past is colliding with the present.

Season 6, titled Bazozwa, premiered on Sunday, promising heightened drama, sharper strategy, and one of the boldest twists the show has ever introduced.

While a brand-new group of strangers from across Mzansi prepares to take on the ultimate reality test, four familiar faces are also making a dramatic return.

Liema Pantsi, Mmeli, Dube and Bravo B, former housemates from previous seasons S’ya Mosha and Umlilo, have been handed a rare second chance at the game under the theme of Redemption.

The 23-year-old Liema from S’ya Mosha returns determined to rewrite her story.

Known for her love nest and controversial decision to take money, Liema insists that this time, her focus is on finishing at the top.

“The only money I’m taking now is the grand prize,” she says.

Mmeli Khumalo (27) from Titans believes his past eviction sharpened his strategy. Now more calculated, he’s ready to play smarter and embrace the game without emotional distractions.

KZN’s Mpendulo Dube (22) from Umlilo returns after being evicted on day one. He says the experience strengthened his mental resilience and fuelled his determination to finally live inside Biggie’s house.

Bravo B (Lindokuhle Nsele, 28), also from S’ya Mosha, comes back with renewed purpose.

After exploring acting, presenting and theatre, he says this second chance is for his fans, and he is certain that this time, he’s taking the crown home.

Most unpredictable season

Locked in the house for three months, the contestants will live under Biggie’s watchful eye, microphoned, and monitored 24/7 as every move, alliance, and conflict plays out in real time for millions of viewers across TV and digital platforms.

With experience on their side, the returning housemates bring both advantages and pressure; they know the rules, the mind games, and the cost of one wrong move.

But redemption comes at a price. Viewers hold the power, as only those former housemates who secure enough votes will officially earn their place in the season six house.

We will see if their familiarity with the game makes them dangerous competitors or easy targets.

Big Brother, a global phenomenon and social experiment, relentlessly transforms ordinary people into unforgettable characters under intense surveillance.

With seasoned players re-entering the house alongside fresh personalities, Bazozwa is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and emotionally charged seasons yet.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 is proudly sponsored by headline partner Lottostar and associate sponsors Chillers Punch and King Pie, as well as tactical sponsors Robertsons Spices, Zakhaa Pay, Schweppes, PepsiCo, BayerSA, Falco Milano Eyewear, Galxboy, and Unilever Homecare.

Season 6 contestants

Neliswa Ngada (30) from the Western Cape enters the house as a club entertainment manager who thrives in chaos. Describing herself as chaotic yet nurturing, she believes her ability to listen, connect and adapt will help her navigate Biggie’s pressure cooker—even if love unexpectedly finds her.

Philani “Kokii” Beauzana (26) from Carletonville brings vulnerability and resilience. Having conquered depression, Kokii views Biggie’s house as an additional challenge, striving to demonstrate her strength and emerge as the final survivor.

From Mahikeng, Lawrence “Lawredo” Modise (32)—a model and entrepreneur—promises unapologetic authenticity. Confident, bubbly and openly mischievous, he believes his people skills and bold personality will make him impossible to ignore.

Tumi Mohwaduba (28), known as Tumi the Barber, represents Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga. Tumi is a barber and a dancer. He is motivated by gratitude and discipline, and he wants to make his hard-working mother proud by being honest and working hard.

Ofentse Modise (26) from Mamelodi blends “street cred” with emotional intelligence. The model believes understanding people and being understood will win him both alliances and hearts.

Durban-born Thandeka Tshabalala (30), a bookkeeper who spent eight years living in Italy, brings adaptability and global exposure. Fluent in Italian, she believes her experience adjusting to new environments gives her an edge.

Wanda “King Wanda” Gumede (31), a municipal employee currently based in Delmas, describes himself as a people’s person whose attentiveness and calm presence could protect him from nominations.

At just 21, Didintle “Didi” Mothobi from Lenasia enters as the youngest housemate. A student shaped by early trauma, Didi believes kindness, manners and emotional awareness will guide her game.

Dene Jones (29) from Eldorado Park arrives carrying grief after losing her mother. She is a legal officer, content creator, and student, and she says the experience has reshaped her resilience and authenticity.

Former radio personality Mashél Mokale (31) from Rustenburg is no stranger to being herself publicly. After nine years of broadcasting, she believes her voice, confidence, and acts of service will set her apart.

At 37, Ramona Maloy from Montagu is the oldest housemate this season. She enters with a grounded philosophy rooted in respect, compassion, and emotional maturity, hoping love and dignity will guide the house dynamics.

Marcia “Cia” Morata (30), a professional teacher from Mamelodi, believes emotional intelligence and discipline will help her navigate conflict and possibly pursue romance if the opportunity arises.

From Witbank, Nkululeko “Mshefane” Masiye (27) is a content creator driven by resilience and ambition, convinced that persistence will push him into the top three, if not the ultimate win.

Langelihle “Ilano” Gumede (23) from Inanda is a make-up artist and hairstylist whose customer-service background has taught them patience, empathy and respect, tools they plan to use to win hearts.

Corporate fleet analyst Velile “Que” Nongogo (27) from New Brighton, now based in Johannesburg, prides himself on adaptability.

Sihle “The Don” Sishi, a model and content creator from Diepkloof, relies on faith and patience, believing that his journey is divinely destined for success.

Buhle Makhanya (22) from Boksburg enters with her eyes firmly on future brand deals. A recent graduate, she believes opportunities and acts of service should come to her.

From Richards Bay, Ashay Sewlall (24) brings the discipline of a footballer and Comrades Marathon finisher. He credits community support for his endurance and plans to keep his emotions guarded.

Lindy “Trixie” Christoffels (35), a club promoter and divorced single mother from Uitenhage, brings hard-earned wisdom and determination shaped by survival and ambition.

Also Read: Disgraced Bravo B gets another shot on Big Brother after previous disqualification

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content