‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 6 entries are now open

Mzansi Magic has announced that it is bringing back South Africa\u2019s favourite reality TV phenomenon, Big Brother Mzansi, for a sixth season. And entries are officially open. If you missed out before, this is your chance to step into the spotlight. Vuk\u2019ubangene!\u00a0 (wake up and go get them!). The channel stated on Thursday that, starting Thursday, October 2, hopefuls can submit a two-minute audition tape at mzansimagic.tv\/bigbrother and follow the steps to secure their spot in the running. To qualify, applicants must be South African citizens or legal residents and at least 21 years old by January 2026. The show\u2019s selection team is searching for housemates who are fun-loving, creative, and original. But beyond personality, contestants must be open-minded and tolerant of the views and lifestyles of others. Bringing their A-game The producers are clear: this season, applicants need to bring their A-game. Those auditioning must be bold, memorable, and sharp enough to outplay and outlast their fellow housemates. The winner of Season 6 will not only walk away with fame and fortune. They will also join an elite list of former champions. These include Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva and Season 4\u2019s Mjuneiro, better known as Inkabi yase Atlanta McJunior. Also\u00a0Season 3\u2019s Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, affectionately known as Mpho Wa Badimo. They have carved their names into South Africa\u2019s pop culture history through the platform. Shirley Adonisi, Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels, said the show\u2019s impact goes beyond entertainment. Showcasing Mzansi youth\u00a0 \u201cIt continues to be one of South Africa\u2019s most culturally resonant reality shows, offering a bold and unfiltered lens into the lives of everyday South Africans. It\u2019s more than just entertainment. The show ignites national conversations around identity, relationships, and social dynamics. While celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of Mzansi youth.\u201d \u201cWith its immersive format and real-time audience engagement, Big Brother Mzansi remains a powerful platform for self-expression, discovery, and the emergence of new talent,\u201d said Adonisi. With its mix of drama, strategy, and unpredictability, Big Brother Mzansi 6 promises to be bigger and bolder than ever. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content