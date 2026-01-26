‘Big Brother Mzansi Season 6’ kicks off with shock evictions

During an emotionally charged second live show, Big Brother Mzansi Season 6: Bazozwa delivered its first major twist on Sunday night, revealing Lawredo and Ofentse as the season’s first casualties of eviction.

Host Smash Afrika set the tone for the night with a dramatic opening, teasing viewers with a recap of the week’s chaos.

“Shots were fired, hearts were broken, much kissing happened and the gossip gang has been standing on business.

“Do the housemates have their heads in the game?” he posed, followed by a montage of simmering tension within the house.

First in, first out for Lawredo

Cue, Ofentse, Tumi the Barber, Neliswa, Lawredo, and The Don faced elimination after the nominations.

The public votes abruptly ended Lawredo and Ofentse’s Big Brother journey, just two weeks into the game.

Lawredo’s eviction evoked a profound sense of complete reversal.

As the very first housemate to enter the Big Brother Mzansi house on launch night, he also became the first to be evicted, a rare and ironic distinction that quickly set the tone for the unpredictability of the season.

When he first stepped into the house, Lawredo spoke with visible emotion about what the moment meant to him.

“This feels like a movie,” he said at the time. “I’ve been hustling all my life, especially in the gym.

“I’ve never been the main character; I’ve always been the extra. I’ve been in TV shows, but this is different. I’m ready for the house.”

His words reflected the hope of someone who was eager to finally step out of the background and into the spotlight.

Although his stay was brief, Lawredo remained upbeat after his eviction, telling Smash Afrika that he did not view his exit as a loss.

He added that simply making it into Biggie’s house already made him a winner.

Before leaving the stage, Lawredo was asked one final time to perform his signature “red flag” gesture, a playful callback to the persona that made him memorable, even in defeat.

Regret over unfinished conversations

Reflection and honesty marked Ofentse’s departure.

Moments after his eviction, Ofentse expressed his surprise at the perception he received from both viewers and fellow housemates.

“Can you see the fact that I’m a villain?” he asked candidly. “When you think you’re playing the good guy and you’re actually the villain, it gets confusing; it’s tricky.”

He also expressed regret over unfinished conversations in the house. “I feel kind of bad because there were still people I wanted to talk to,” he said, acknowledging that those discussions would now have to happen outside the house, possibly on social media.

Asked whether he believed any of the remaining housemates would be happy to see him gone, Ofentse was reflective rather than bitter.

“Honestly, I doubt it. I don’t think Trixie is happy. She’s very emotional; she’s probably going to cry tonight.”

Just as the housemates were absorbing the reality of the first evictions, Smash announced a new twist.

Big Brother introduced the Untouchables Pick, granting head of house Dube the power to select two housemates who would be safe from the upcoming nominations.

Without hesitation, Dube chose Bravo B and Kokii, making them the first untouchables of the season.

