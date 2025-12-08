‘Big Brother Mzansi’ turns up the heat with ‘Bazozwa’

Mzansi Magic has officially sounded the alarm for what promises to be one of the loudest and boldest seasons of Big Brother Mzansi yet.

The new season’s theme, Bazozwa, was unveiled in true Biggie style at the Season 6 launch event on Friday, where the venue was transformed into a full-blown replica of the iconic house for a high-energy, house-party-style reunion.

The star-studded guest list featured familiar faces from across the Big Brother universe. From Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 came fan-favourite Themba Broly, while Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala and Siyamthanda Jwacu also made appearances.

Housemates from S’yamosha Mich, Makhekhe, Yolanda, Lerato Modise, Neo, Young Papi, Taki and Willy joined the festivities, alongside former Umlilo contestants Sweet Guluva, Uyanda, Nsuku, Nate, Beekay, Ezra, Bonnie Bee, Mandy Hagan, Mata, Melino, Mshini, Siphesihle and Tyrone.

Former housemate Muzi-the-Mbuzi kept the energy alive with a sizzling DJ set that carried the party into the night.

Returning host Smash Afrika led a panel sitdown with M-Net’s Channel Director for General Entertainment, Shirley Adonisi, who unpacked the meaning behind the new theme.

Shaking the house

“Bazozwa is about reclaiming space and making noise, a call to action for a generation that refuses to be ignored and silenced. This time, we are bringing Mzansi a season that will shake the house and the streets like never before,” Adonisi said.

This season comes with fresh twists and new game mechanics designed to keep both housemates and viewers on their toes. A major shake-up includes the introduction of two brand-new shows airing on Thursdays and Fridays, one featuring an intimate sit-down with the evicted housemate, and the other offering a full roundup of the week’s drama.

“Big Brother Mzansi bazozwa will be felt in what you see, what you hear, and how you experience the show. The activities in the house, courtesy of our sponsors and the housemates, will all show how loud you can be or how silent you can be, because silence can also speak volumes,” Adonisi added.

Who will emerge victorious?

Excitement around Season 6 is already at fever pitch. The show has recorded the highest number of entries in Big Brother Mzansi history, a clear sign that thousands of South Africans are eager to step into the spotlight and chase the dream.

Viewers can expect a cast packed with big personalities, bold dreamers and game-changers, all hungry for the prize and national recognition. The only question that remains is who will rise above the rest?

The launch also teased a brand-new four-part series, Big Brother Mzansi: The Special, which brings together housemates from Umlilo and S’yamosha to reflect on life after the house.

“People always wondered what happens to housemates after they leave the house. We wanted to give viewers closure and that nostalgic feeling of seeing their favourites back in one room. It’s about closure, entertainment, accountability, a bit of redemption, and celebrating the impact the show continues to have,” Adonisi explained.

Speaking from personal experience, Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala opened up about the realities of life after the cameras stop rolling.

“When you leave the house, three things hit you at once: you’re confused; there’s pressure from family and your newfound fan base; and you may not have financial literacy. I had to find a company to help me invest my money. The platform pushes you to grow, and the friendships you build stay with you,” she said.

Fans can catch Big Brother Mzansi: The Special from Sunday, December,14 at 17:00, while the highly anticipated Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 officially kicks off on Sunday, January 11 at 18:00.

