Big Brother Mzansi’s top 10 in fierce battle for the grand prize

Big Brother Mzansi Sunday night live eviction show took a dramatic turn with Big Brother scrapping the usual diary room nominations last Monday. All the housemates except the Head of House Mshini were up for eviction.

Sunday saw the eviction of Mandy Hagan, Melino, Philile, and Tyrone. With only 10 housemates left, the competition is fiercer than ever. And from here on out, it’s a battle for survival to win the grand prize.

Star-studded performance

The show started with performance from amapiano star Robot Boii, Soweto’s Finest, and Tom London’s Amawele,. The performance set the stage ablaze, giving a taste of the wild, unpredictable night that was about to unfold.

The first housemate to be evicted for the night, Mandy Hagan, described Biggie’s house as restful, fun and incredibly stressful. She shared that leaving her six-month-old baby behind was totally worth it. “From here on, we are going up,” she added.

Philile was just buzzing with excitement to meet Smash Afrika for the first time. She shared that her plan is to head back to Durban to see her family, since she misses them. However, she also mentioned that she plans to come back to the City of Gold. Here, she hopes to find an agency in order to pursue modelling.

Shattered plans for housemate

Tyrone revealed that his strategy in the house was to fly under the radar until the very end. However, Biggie’s decision to nominate the entire house completely shattered that plan.

Melino, full of energy, was faced with two choices for the R250, 000 envelope in his possession. These were to either tear it up or return it back to the prize pot. In the end, he chose to put the red envelope back into the prize pot.

The season started off with 24 housemates, all competing for the big prize. And now only 10 remain in the house, with their fate resting in the hands of Mzansi.

In tonight’s thrilling events, Nsuku emerged victorious in the Head of House challenge, making her this week’s HoH.

After the HoH challenge, the housemates gathered for the nominations, and the tension was high. Each housemate had to nominate two fellow housemates for eviction. And they wasted no time in handing over the names of who they want booted out.

Seven are up for eviction this week

The nominated housemates this week are: Beekay, Jojo, Mshini, Nate, Sweet Guluva, Swiss and Uyanda.

Abobo, Siphesihle and Nsuku are the only three housemates that re not nominated this week.

