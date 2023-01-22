Big Brother Titans launch attracted A-list high rollers

Januworry is three weeks old, and your Lady in Gossip is fully booked and busy. There’s no time to rest and this year, Shwa promises to watch your faves like a hawk.

Reality show Big Brother Titans was launched last Sunday at Konka, one of the trendiest clubs in Soweto. It was a place to be for Mzansi’s high rollers, the who’s who of the country’s A-listers.

The highly anticipated, border-breaking #BBTitans is a fusion of Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija, featuring housemates from the two rival countries.

Moi hopes whatever beef goes on between the two countries will be resolved seeing that the 20 housemates will be stuck with each other for 11 weeks.

This will give the two groups a chance to learn more about their respective countries because, wow, we are tired of the tension between the two nations, politically and economically.

Oh no, Shwa is digressing into politics, which I must sincerely admit is not my terrain. That said, BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and our own BBMzansi’s presenter Lawrence Maleka will co-host this season of the much-loved internationally acclaimed reality show.

This edition is certainly going to be one to look out for as the two hosts know how to shake things up in the house and scatter fake friendships.

The glittering launch was hosted by her royal highness media personality Bonang Matheba, who looked crisp as ever in a black number.

Matheba, popularly known as Queen B, knows her way around fashion and we must give it to her, however, moi was not happy about those cycling shades she tried to pull off to make a fashion statement. A total disaster.

Still on Queen B, what is going on in your life, are you back from the US? Shwa heard you are now an aspiring YouTuber.

Is there anything you cannot do, baby girl? It’s a pity Miss Universe snubbed you for that gig.

The ambiance of the launch was amazing, although it was damn hot at the venue and for a high-end and high-profile place like Konka, they could do with investing in air conditioners.

Guests enjoyed performances from duo DJs Tarryn and Clairise, popularly known as TxC, DJ PH and Black Motion.

For moi it was the first time I witness the new Black Motion on stage and it’s safe to say Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane and new member Kabelo “Problem Child” Koma are doing just fine without Murdah Bongz.

Spotted Gomora stars Sicelo “Seekay” Buthelezi, Sannah Mchunu and Ntobeko Sishi.

It was refreshing to see them getting along off screen. Keep it up, moi is impressed.

Nigerian singer and Idols Naija judge D’Banj performed at the live show but also graced the watch party in Soweto and boy did he look fine.

Moi was perving.

Anyway, how is it going with the pending case back home. It seems you can’t stay out of trouble or just enjoy being a bad boy.

But Shwa is of the impression you don’t own any T-shirts because you’re forever topless.

