Big Mama shares sobering experience on running a shebeen

Real life shebeen queen Emily Thabang Leeuw, popularly known as Big Mama, says being cast in a reality show Shebeen Queens was life imitating art for her. She seems to have been destined for life on the edge, as she has always been rebellious even as a child.

Big Mama said during her adolescent years, she was very rebellious. So rebellious she was that she dropped out of school in Grade 7. This was despite growing up as a so-called cheese girl.

When she was approached about being cast in a reality show, she says, she was skeptical and tempted to say no. But then she saw how consistent and serious the production team was about bringing her on board. And she could not resist the opportunity.

Adapted quickly to having cameras around

“My family was shocked and in disbelief at first when I told them about Shebeen Queens. But once filming started, they were excited. I adapted quickly to having cameras around. The hardest part is having to be vulnerable and exposing every aspect of my life,” said Big Mama.

Big Mama’s tavern has been in operating for years. Her mother ran it before she passed away.

“I officially obtained the required permit and licensing rights in 2004. So the business has been running for nearly 20 years. I want to leave a legacy for my family. Even though they haven’t shown much interest in the business, I am grooming my children to take over when I retire. Eventually, I would also like to expand and open a bottle store here.”

Tough business full of rivalry and competition

Big Mama says competition in the tavern business is there. What keeps it successful is her loyal customers and her trading hours. Unlike her competitors, she closes shop at 2am instead of 10pm.

“My relationship with my neighbours is not great. There is a lot of tension due to my trading hours. But I do not care because this is how I take care of my loved ones. Every now and then, they will call the metro [police] and report me for noise disturbance.”

For women who want to run successful shebeens, Big Mama says it is important to be patient with your customers. Treat them like family, but also know when to draw the line.

