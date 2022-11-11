‘Birth of Stars’ win big at 2022 Feather awards

The 14th annual Feather Awards took place on Thursday at the Market Theatre and it was a win for the LGBTIQA+ community as first-time nominees, Birth of Stars, won the Socialite and Social Media Personalities of the year award.
Birth of Stars is a proudly LGBTQIA+ reality show based on the lives of three young creatives and social media content creators: Coachella Randy, Kamo WW, and Kagiso Mogola.
Their reality show aired for the first time this year on 8 July and has been a social media phenomenon since.
See the full list of winners:
Best Styled Individual
Nkuley Masemola
Hunk of the Year
Senzo Radebe
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
Sports Personality of the Year
Banyana Banyana
Role model of the Year
FEW
Cutest Couple
Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Hot Chick of the Year
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year.
YFM
Fag hag of the Year
Candice Modiselle
Designer of the Year (new category)
Sello Medupi for Scalo
Musician
Msaki and Zakes Bantwini
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
Tumi Powerhouse
Drama Queen
Thato (RHOCT)
Social Media Personality of the Year
Birth of Stars
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Jagermeister
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
NYDA
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
Vogue Nights
Best Rainbow Parenting
Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here