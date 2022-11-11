‘Birth of Stars’ win big at 2022 Feather awards

The 14th annual Feather Awards took place on Thursday at the Market Theatre and it was a win for the LGBTIQA+ community as first-time nominees, Birth of Stars, won the Socialite and Social Media Personalities of the year award.

Birth of Stars is a proudly LGBTQIA+ reality show based on the lives of three young creatives and social media content creators: Coachella Randy, Kamo WW, and Kagiso Mogola.

Their reality show aired for the first time this year on 8 July and has been a social media phenomenon since.

See the full list of winners:

Best Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Hunk of the Year

Senzo Radebe

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Sports Personality of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Role model of the Year

FEW

Cutest Couple

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year.

YFM

Fag hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Musician

Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Tumi Powerhouse

Drama Queen

Thato (RHOCT)

Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Jagermeister

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vogue Nights

Best Rainbow Parenting

Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

