Black Coffee, Calvin Harris to headline golf tournament concert at Steyn City

The LIV Golf South Africa has unveiled a blockbuster concert line-up featuring iconic South African acts Black Coffee and Goldfish and global superstar Calvin Harris.

An electrifying four-day music roster will transform Steyn City into a festival of global superstars and celebrated homegrown talent.

The music line-up promises to deliver an unmatched fusion of global stars and proudly South African performers that will elevate the tournament atmosphere from the first swing to the final drop.

Ticket entry includes day’s concert

The four-day bash will kick off on March 19, setting the tone for an unforgettable week of music, community, and entertainment.

The spotlight will intensify as the weekend approaches, with headline concerts throughout the event, including a massive Saturday night performance by Calvin Harris, one of the most influential artists of the modern era.

The daily ticket entry will include each day’s concert, providing fans with an unparalleled experience of elite golf, culture, and world-class entertainment.

Tickets and VIP hospitality experiences are available at LIVGolf.com

Grammy winner Black Coffee takes the headline slot on the Friday. One of the most influential figures in global house music, his career includes landmark performances around the world and collaborations with Drake, Usher, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, and many other superstars.

Deeply rooted in South African musical heritage and known for championing young talent through the Black Coffee Foundation, his return home for LIV Golf is both a cultural highlight and a fan-favourite moment.

Minister happy to welcome the world

Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, said he was “proud to see South Africa host an event of this calibre, one that not only showcases elite global sporting talent but also champions the strength of South Africa’s music and creative industries”.

LIV Golf South Africa brings together the very best of South Africa: local athletes, artists, our culture, and our people.

“The inclusion of leading South African performers alongside international stars reinforces the depth of talent within our borders and highlights the important role sport and entertainment play in driving economic activity, tourism, and national pride.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to Steyn City for what promises to be an extraordinary four days for our country,” McKenzie said.

Setting new standard in sports

Now in its fourth season, the LIV Golf League features 13 teams competing for both individual and team titles at premier golf courses across the world.

As the first truly global golf league, LIV Golf is constantly innovating to set a new standard in sports and redefine the fan experience through the lens of music, culture, and entertainment, while growing the game of golf for a new era of players and fans.

Headquartered in New York and London, the league holds events in cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa, with broadcasts reaching nearly 900-million households in more than 200 international markets and territories.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content