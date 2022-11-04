‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ playlist launched

Streaming app Spotify has launched the playlist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The playlist will feature music and exclusive content from the cast of Black Panther.

The playlist includes music from Rihanna, who features with the lead single Lift Me Up, and 19 other tracks from Tems, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, and some South African amapiano artists.

The much-anticipated movie is set for release locally on November 11.

Two of the songs on the playlist, which feature artists from Mzansi, were released on Friday. These feature DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa, and Young Stunna.

