Blaqboi and Ipeleng become ‘BBTitans’ head of house duo

It is the second week in the Big Brother Titans house and to level up the cliques and rivalries housemates had to form duos. Blaqboi and Ipeleng came out victorious at the Head of House games and are the duo in charge for this week.

Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa), Sandra & Theo Traw (Santheo), Justin & Yvonne (Juvone), and Juicy Jay & Olivia (Juiovla) were the four pairs nominated for eviction this Sunday.

Housemates had to pick a card with the name of the opposite gender and nationality. The content of the card carried the name of the housemate they would be paired with throughout the show and compete with for the HoH privilege.

During the first round, male housemates played the junk in the trunk game, shaking out ping-pong balls in a tissue box placed around their waists. This was tailed by their partners taking each other on with the viral wine glass race using a roll of toilet paper and a wine glass to pull the glass towards them as fast and effortlessly as they could.

For the second round, Blaqleng went head-to-head with Khosi & Miracle OP (Khosicle), where the pairs juggled balloons in the air with only two simple rules: keep all four balloons afloat at the same time while remaining in the designated square, the pair who held all balloons afloat the longest won the challenge.

Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa) were announced as this week’s Tails and were told that they would be given a whiteboard to carry throughout the week. The two have to write down anything they need to communicate with their housemates on the whiteboard before speaking. To avoid any penalties, they must duplicate word for word what has been written on the board without adding or taking away any words.

Following the initial nomination of Yelisa, Santheo, Juvone, and Ebubu & Tsatsii (Royals), Blaqleng used their veto power to save the Royals replacing them with Juiovla during an emotional nomination process.

