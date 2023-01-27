Bongeziwe Mabandla to drop latest romance single

South African musician and guitarist Bongeziwe Mabandla is set to release his first single “Noba Bangathini” from his fourth upcoming album.

Mabandla said the song is about surviving situations with someone you love.

The multi-award winning Jikeleza hitmaker will release the song on Friday, just in time for the month of love.

“For me the song is about seeing all the obstacles and heartache that comes with sharing your life with another person, but still choosing to do so, in spite of it all. It’s about surviving and overcoming situations with someone else,” he shared.

Tiago Correia-Paulo, his producer, said: “Because we wanted ‘Noba Bangathini’ to be the song that allowed his audience to experience Bongeziwe coming from a very different place, the first thing we did after first recording it was mute the acoustic guitar completely and add in a synth.”

The result of this is a song that reveals the continuously blooming artistic expression of one of Africa’s most original artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongeziwe Mabandla (@bongeziwemabandla)

