Burna Boy headlines 2023 Afro Nations Festival in Portugal

Afro Nations, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, returns to Portugal in June, the organisers confirmed during the announcement of the festival’s line-up.

The festival organisers said the unstoppable rise of Afrobeats has contributed immensely to the growth of the Afro Nation movement.

Among the artists who will headline this year’s festival is global sensation Burna Boy, US hip-hop royalty 50 Cent and French-Senegalese rap star Booba. The festival will take place between June 28-30, after its US leg in May.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday with a limited pre-sale available from 9am.

In a statement, the organisers said the festival aims to unify nations of the world through music and dance.

“Having made a name for hosting all the hottest acts and future stars, whilst representing sounds from every corner of the African continent, Afro Nation Portugal 2023 changes the game again with global stars joining the movement from all around the globe,” said the organisers in a statement.

“Uniting Africa with Europe, the US, Latin America and the Caribbean, it’s a coming together of cultures for the celebration of music and dance.”

The hottest and most influential acts from the South African amapiano scene, who will perform at the festival, include the Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN GoGo, Vigro Deep and Moonchild Sanelly.

