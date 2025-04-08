‘Can’t Look Away’ examines life and death of rapper Riky Rick

The documentary Can’t Look Away casts a critical eye on the pervasive influence of social media, particularly its troubling connection to the rising rates of teen suicide.

Through a blend of personal stories, expert insights, and cultural analysis, it explores how platforms designed to connect us can instead amplify isolation, pressure, and despair among young people.

The film argues that the curated, often unattainable lifestyles showcased online create a toxic environment where teens feel inadequate, feeding into mental health struggles that can spiral into tragic outcomes.

One poignant lens through which Can’t Look Away examines this phenomenon is the life and death of South African rapper Riky Rick, whose flamboyant persona and eventual suicide underscore the documentary’s critique.

Riky Rick, born Rikhado Makhado, was a larger-than-life figure in South African hip-hop who was known for his extravagant fashion, infectious energy, and hits like Boss Zonke.

Riky Rick’s struggle with mental health

His social media presence radiated success, designer clothes, luxury cars, and a seemingly perfect family life.

Yet beneath this glossy veneer, Riky battled severe depression, a struggle he occasionally hinted at in his music and interviews.

In February 2022, at age 34, he took his own life, leaving fans reeling.

Can’t Look Away uses his story to highlight how the pressure to maintain a flamboyant, flawless image on social media can mask inner turmoil, pushing individuals toward a breaking point.

The documentary suggests that for Riky, the relentless demand to perform happiness for his audience exacerbated his mental health issues, a burden many teens face in their own digital lives.

The film’s critique extends beyond individual cases, arguing that social media’s glorification of performative success fosters a culture where vulnerability is stifled and help-seeking is stigmatised.

For teens, constantly comparing themselves to influencers or celebrities like Riky Rick, the gap between reality and the highlight reel can deepen feelings of worthlessness.

Glorifying Riky Rick’s suicide

Studies show excessive social media use correlates with increased depression and suicidal ideation among adolescents, a link Can’t Look Away underscores with urgency.

Riky Rick’s death sparked an outpouring of tributes, but celebrating his passing as a romanticized tragedy risks a dangerous precedent.

For his young fans, already impressionable and grappling with their own mental health challenges, glorifying his suicide could normalise it as a coping mechanism.

Rather than inspiring resilience, such narratives might suggest that ending one’s life is a viable escape, perpetuating a cycle of despair the documentary seeks to disrupt.

True tribute lies in addressing the root causes and social media’s pressures and fostering open conversations about mental health.

