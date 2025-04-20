Cape Town Jazz Festival to feature 33 top artists

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), fondly dubbed \u201cAfrica\u2019s Grandest Gathering\u201d, is back and bigger than ever for its 2025 edition. Set for April 25- 26 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), this iconic festival promises two days of electrifying, genre-defying performances across four dynamic stages, featuring 33 world-class artists. From jazz purists to modern soul enthusiasts, there is something for everyone. This year\u2019s line-up is a musical feast, showcasing global and local heavyweights like Black Coffee paired with Nduduzo Makhathini, Incognito, Ari Lennox, Thandiswa Mazwai, Lira, Masego, Kandace Springs, Linda Sikhakhane, Benjamin Jephta ft Kujenga, Bombay Lights, Gotts Street Park, Igor Butman Quartet, and the Kyle Shepherd Trio, among others. A world-first musical collaboration, to be unveiled closer to the event, is set to steal the show and captivate audiences worldwide. Falling just before Freedom Day on April 27, the festival doubles as a vibrant celebration of South Africa\u2019s journey to freedom, which has opened doors for local artists to shine on the global stage. Since its launch in 2000, the CTIJF has transformed Cape Town into a buzzing hub of creativity, drawing thousands of local and international visitors annually. Organised by espAfrika, the 2025 festival is pulling out all the stops.Expect a brand-new culinary experience, blending local and international flavours, exclusive hospitality lounges for a touch of luxury, and the return of the much-loved Free Concert on the eve of the festival, ensuring everyone can soak up world-class music at no cost. The CTIJF master classes will also inspire the next generation, with local and international artists mentoring aspiring talent. Beyond the music, the festival is a powerhouse for the Western Cape economy, pumping over R500-million into South Africa\u2019s GDP each year and creating more than 3\u2009000 jobs in event management, production, security, catering and hospitality. It\u2019s a cultural and economic triumph that showcases Cape Town\u2019s vibrant spirit. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for an unforgettable weekend of soul-stirring music, cultural celebration and community. The Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2025 is not just an event it is a movement. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content