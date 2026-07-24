Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa to host star-studded SAMA32

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is heading back to his home province in style after being announced as one of the hosts of the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32).

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker will share hosting duties with broadcaster and media personality Zanele Potelwa when South Africa’s biggest night in music takes over the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on August 15.

The announcement marks a major milestone for both stars, with organisers describing the pairing as a perfect fit for this year’s “Homecoming Edition” of the awards.

SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija said Nyovest was the ideal person to lead the celebration in his home province, while Potelwa embodies this year’s theme, The Future Sounds Like Now.

‘An honour to follow in footsteps of legends’

For Nyovest, the opportunity carries special significance.

“I’m very excited to be going home and reuniting with the SAMAs in such an incredible way. It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of legends like HHP and Kabelo Mabalane, who have also hosted the SAMAs,” he said.

The rapper added that he is looking forward to working alongside Potelwa and believes the duo will create a memorable experience for viewers.

“I look forward to learning from her while also bringing my own energy and vibe to the stage. Together, I think we’re going to create the kind of hosting experience people will remember for years to come.”

An emotional Potelwa described landing the hosting gig as a dream come true.

“It feels unbelievable. All glory to Jesus Christ. My heart is pumping custard because this is a dream come true. All those interviews meant everything to me and I’m so grateful because they all led to this moment,” she said.

Backed by the Motsepe Foundation and several public and private sector partners, SAMA32 aims to celebrate South African music while shining a spotlight on the North West as a leading cultural and tourism destination. Organisers say the awards have grown beyond recognising musical excellence, becoming a platform that promotes local tourism, heritage and the country’s creative economy.

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