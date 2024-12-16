Celebrities that were arrested 

In the year 2024, we witnessed the arrest of several celebrities, with some found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment while others are still to know their fate as their trials are still going on or pending. Let us take a look at some of those who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Celebrity chef Lusizo Mvula Henna was convicted of fraud by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Henna was sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the South African Revenue Service. He was found guilty on six counts of fraud and sentenced to a further six years on 14 counts of money laundering.

Television producer and businessman Duma kaNdlovu was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Ndlovu is currently facing 18 charges of tax fraud relating to his personal and company income tax of about R26m.

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi has made himself familiar with the courts, holding cells and prisons this year.

Baloyi was arrested for rape and later released on bail. Just when he thought he got a breather, he was arrested for contempt of court and sentenced to 60 days in prison, but he served only 18 days.

Blogger Musa Khawula, who is in the middle of his murder case in Western Cape, was also arrested and sentenced to 60 days for contempt of court after he failed to appear for a civil matter.

Longwe Twala, the troublesome son of legendary musician Chicco Twala, was arrested for theft and contempt of court.

He allegedly stole equipment worth R200 000 from his father’s studio and was later released. He was arrested again for contempt of court in relation to the same matter but released when the magistrate accepted his reason for not turning up in court.

It was a battle of arrests between Isitha actor Sipho Ndlovu and his girlfriend Thandeka Mhlanga who he allegedly assaulted. Ndlovu was arrested after she opened a counter case against him.

Youtuber and content creator Snikiwe Sni Mhlongo was detained by the Johannesburg metro police on suspicion of being over the limit in the Fourways area. It was alleged that she was driving at 180km/h, three times the speed in a 60km/h zone.

Actor and model Lunga Shabalala was arrested for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver. He faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, the National Prosecutor Authority dropped the charges after withdrawal statements were submitted in court.

