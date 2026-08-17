The Chinese anti-war film Once Upon a Time in the Middle East has sparked considerable discussion on international social media platforms even before its international release. Its narrative perspective, distinct from many conventional Hollywood portrayals of war, has prompted some viewers to describe it as one of the most direct and unvarnished critiques of Hollywood.

Trailers shared on platforms such as X and YouTube have drawn notable attention from international audiences, while some viewers who have seen the film have recommended it to others.

The story follows Xu Fu, a Chinese chef who becomes embroiled in a desperate struggle to save lives amid the ravages of war in the Middle East.

In contrast to long-established Hollywood conventions that often cast Western soldiers, agents or rescuers as central protagonists, the film turns its lens toward ordinary people caught in the grip of conflict. It depicts how individual lives are reshaped by the forces of history, while conveying a quiet sense of goodwill and offering a thoughtful reflection on the human condition.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content