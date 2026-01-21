Class of ’96: Rise of a nation set to relive Bafana’s golden moment on screen

Known Associates Entertainment (KAE) is bringing one of South Africa’s most iconic sporting triumphs back into the spotlight with Class of ’96: Rise of a Nation, a premium six-part football documentary series that revisits Bafana Bafana’s historic 1996 Africa Cup of Nations victory and their first ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

More than just a football story, the series captures a defining moment in the country’s post-apartheid journey. This was when a newly democratic South Africa stepped onto the global stage with confidence, unity and belief.

It is a cinematic exploration of ambition, identity and national transformation. One told through the voices of the players, coaches and global football figures who witnessed history in the making.

Time travelling with archival footage

Produced by Known Associates Entertainment in partnership with A Barking Rat Film, the documentary blends rare archival footage with intimate interviews and international perspectives.

Contributors include José Mourinho, legendary commentator Martin Tyler, Howard Wilkinson OBE and Alan Curbishley. As well as South African football greats such as Benni McCarthy, Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish.

Tshepiso Chikapa-Phiri, producer and Group CEO of Known Associates Group, said the series is a celebration of African excellence and ownership.

“Class of ’96 tells a true story of grit, unity and a nation rallying behind its national team. It still warms my heart to remember coach Clive Barker running onto the field, arms flared like wings, as the commentator shouted ‘Ndizani Bafana’! This series shows what African studios are capable of when we control our stories from development and financing, through to production and distribution. This is not just a documentary. It’s a premium African asset built to compete globally.”

National heritage

Executive producer at e.tv, Mark Madai, described the series as a piece of national heritage.

“This is more than a sports documentary. It’s a powerful reminder of how football united the country and inspired hope. Many viewers lived through those moments. And e.tv is honoured to bring this emotional and celebratory story to South Africans once more.”

Producer Moroba Nkawe, also CEO of KAE, said the responsibility of telling the story was immense.

“This is not just a football memory; it is part of our cultural DNA. We approached it with care, depth and integrity. Ensuring the legacy of that team and what it represented is preserved for generations.”

Deeply personal perspective

The series is directed by John Barker, son of legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker. He brings a deeply personal and authoritative perspective.

“This story has lived with me my whole life,” said Barker.

“I was there not only as a witness but also as the son of a coach who believed fiercely in his players and in what they could mean for South Africa. This is a story of belief, passion and pride. And of a team that changed how a nation saw itself.”

Class of ’96: Rise of a Nation premieres on e.tv on January 25 2026.

