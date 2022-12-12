Competition: Stand the chance to win a tray of Savanna.

There’s nothing more dreadful than being turned away from an event allowing cooler boxes, but no glass. With picnic season in full swing, after two years of dry summers spent circling the house, nca times are calling and Savanna has come to the rescue with its 500ml can.

You can now #Takencaanywhere and enjoy all those cans-only events and places – so forget about relay races getting that cooler bag to the door. The cans are light and easy and you can manage on your own. Eugene Lenford, Marketing Director at Savanna Cider says cans are welcome everywhere. It is perfect to enjoy next to the pool or areas where glass can break and it even stays colder for longer in your cooler box.

“We know South Africans dial their social calendar up during summer and make the most of this season, with so many social gatherings calling. Cans are perfect for every occasion. Festivals, concerts, pool parties, shisanyamas, you name it. You can’t go wrong with the same crisp, dry taste, and you also get a little extra of your favourite cider in the 500ml can #Siyavannasa.” With 500 reasons why you should #Takencaanywhere, why would you compromise when there is a 500ml can available? “Get out there and enjoy the summer you deserve with your favourite cider. Take the can with you if it is not welcome in our iconic glass bottle. No compromising on taste and enjoyment – it’s 100% the same crisp, dry taste you love, just in a nice big can. Available at all leading retailers. It’s ‘nca’ in a CAN because we CAN”, said Lenford. So, koti koti, who’s there? The Savanna Cider 500ml CAN – It’s dry, but you can drink it. #Takencaanywhere #Ncatimescalling #Siyavannasa #Staysafe

Two readers stand the chance to win a tray of Savanna. Simply tell us what Savanna has introduced to make your party life simpler? Send your answer, together with your full name and contact details to *protected email*

