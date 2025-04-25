Computicket crashes as fans scramble for Kelvin Momo’s tickets

Chaos swept through social media on Friday midday as Computicket’s website crashed due to a flood of fans frantically trying to get tickets for Kelvin Momo’s Red Bull Symphonic Concert, which is set for June 6, 7, and 8 at The Teatro in Montecasino.

Due to the intense demand for tickets caused by the amapiano sensation, who is renowned for his soulful beats, Computicket’s platform is in ruins, and fans are furious on social media.

In response to the overwhelming demand and love from fans, an extra day, June 8, was added so that everyone could take part in this incredible event.

This three-night extravaganza, which combines symphonic sophistication with street vibes, is expected to elevate South African music.

Excitement gives way to frustration

However, when Computicket’s servers crashed just hours after tickets went on sale on Friday, the excitement quickly gave way to frustration.

An outcry on X was sparked by the endless loading pages, error codes, and unsuccessful payments that fans had to deal with.

Kelvin Momo will transport audiences to a symphonic fusion of amapiano classics with the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra and classical music maestro Adam Howard.

Computicket issued a statement acknowledging the meltdown: “We sincerely apologise for the technical issues experienced during the Kelvin Momo Red Bull Symphonic ticket sale.

“The unprecedented demand overwhelmed our systems. Our team is working tirelessly to stabilise the platform and ensure a smoother experience for future events.”

Pushing the boundaries

Kelvin Momo remarked: “It is such an incredible honour to headline this year’s Red Bull Symphonic,” in reference to having an orchestra perform his songs.

“As a producer, my passion lies in pushing boundaries, and seeing my sound, private school amapiano, come to life with an orchestra is one for the history books.”

Howard has been a prolific music director, jazz musician, and classical virtuoso in South Africa for more than 20 years.

Howard’s horn has played it all, from international icons like Hugh Masekela and Alicia Keys to African pop diva Brenda Fassie and legendary TKZee.

Adam was a part of the orchestra in last year’s Red Bull Symphonic.

