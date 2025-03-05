Gregory Wings, the founder of Blue Screen Entertainment, says he does not want sponsors getting scammed by people trying to use his name or the company\u2019s name. Wings is one of the organisers of the upcoming Rick Ross concert taking place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, he expressed concerns about the matter. He stated that the con artists have not sold fake tickets. People using company name begging for sponsorship \u201cPeople are approaching sponsors using the company name and I do not know who they are. So, sponsors alerted me, and that is why I ... say, people should only buy tickets at Computicket,\u201d said Wings. The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture recently distanced itself from the upcoming Durban Music Festival. Scheduled for May 3 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, the gig will be headlined by international hip hop star Rick Ross. However, when Rick Ross praised the department in a video promoting the festival, it caused concerns. \u201cI want to take a moment and give a huge shoutout to King Jabu, Blue Screen Entertainment, and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture,\u201d said Rick Ross. He also confirmed in a video clip that he is coming to South Africa. Arts & culture department drawn in to the saga The supporting acts include MaWhoo, Nasty C, Big Zulu, Dlala Thukzin, Gatsheni, Blxckie, Zed Xumalo, DJ Sox, Tira, Khuzani, and Sjava. According to local event organisers, this gave the impression that the department was funding the event. The fact that the department\u2019s logo appears on the concert poster only made the situation worse. However, the department claimed that the accusation was untrue. Zimasa Velaphi, spokesperson for the department, denied the claims. \u201cThe Durban Music Festival is not funded by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture,\u201d Velaphi said. Also Read:Burna Boy promoter opens case over missing R500k ring \u00a0 McKenzie's department distances itself from Rick Ross event \u00a0 Rick Ross wants tour to merge SA, US cultures and sounds \u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0