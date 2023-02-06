Congratulations pour in for Grammy award-winning trio

Mzansi is beaming with pride after Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their collaboration song Bayethe.

The trio walked away with a Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category of the awards that were held in Los Angeles, California on Sunday evening.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa chimed in and congratulated the award winners, saying South Africa is proud of their work.

“South Africa is proud of the great work of art that you continue to churn out with excellence and high levels of creativity without compromising national identity and our beautiful story of a beautiful people, able to rise from the ashes of the past, and rise to conquer against all odds,” said Mthethwa.

“We salute you on behalf of all the people of our beautiful country, South Africa.”

This is a first Grammy for Zikode and Bantwini. Zikode is also the department’s ambassador. For Kellerman, it was his fourth nomination and his second Grammy.

Bantwini’s wife Nandi Madida took to social media to celebrate her husband’s hard work and achievement, saying she is inspired by his humility.

“What I’m most inspired by Zakes Bantwini is that no matter what the accolade may be, he always remains humble, kind and grounded. That for me is what is most important. One’s character when achieving success and how you made people feel when you one day leave this earth,” Madida wrote.

Others, including the president, also congratulated the trio.

Your Best Global Music Performers of 2023 from South Africa 💫🎖️ pic.twitter.com/YurZGa1hcr — Nomcebo Zikode (@Nomcebozikode) February 6, 2023

Congratulations to @WouterKellerman, @ZakesBantwiniSA and @NomceboZikode for winning the Best Global Music Performance #Grammy for their collaboration ‘Bayethe’. We applaud you for your brilliant contribution in placing South Africa on the world stage once again. pic.twitter.com/3HQUj7peya — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 6, 2023

Wow SA to the World. Congratulations at Zakes Bantwini for winning the Grammy award 🥇 🇿🇦❤️🙌🏽🎉🥺💃🏾. pic.twitter.com/ySJUoxndt5 — Khanyisile Jamani 🇿🇦📿🌈 (@Jamani_Khanyi) February 6, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini a Grammy Award Winner, all the way from SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦! You are a reminder that dreams can really come true. Congratulations @ZakesBantwiniSA #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6Fla7gYpcY — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) February 6, 2023

