Delicious Festival looks to future sponsors without rebrand

The Delicious International Food & Music Festival will retain its established name until the new headline sponsor is revealed at a later stage.

This comes after French media giant Canal+, the new owners of MultiChoice, withdrew its long-standing backing of the festival.

Delicious brand stays

On behalf of the organisers, Total Exposure account director Ann Toerien confirmed that the festival is set to return on September 19 and 20, and will continue under its existing brand name.

“The event will continue under the Delicious International Food & Music Festival brand as it’s a privately-owned PTY Limited company by the event owners and founders of Delicious International Food & Music Festival.

“Any future naming sponsorships will be communicated in due course. The festival’s main focus remains on delivering the quality experience our audiences know and trust,” said Toerien.

Brand’s independence

With new partners and programming announcements expected in the coming months, the focus now shifts to how the festival will reposition itself commercially.

Toerien emphasised that the festival remains a privately owned entity, independent of any single sponsor, and that its long-term strategy is not reliant on one commercial partner.

Despite concerns that the loss of a headline sponsor could impact the scale of the event, organisers insist that preparations for 2026 are well advanced and that standards will noy be compromised.

Building the next chapter

She said artist strategy, culinary programme, production standards and overall experience remains on the cards.

“The partnership has come to a natural close as the festival evolves into its next phase. We are grateful for the role DStv played in supporting the festival’s growth over the years.

“Our focus remains on building the next chapter of the Delicious International Food & Music Festival, with continued commitment to delivering a premium, world-class experience in 2026 and beyond,” said Toerien.

The festival, which has built reputation for attracting global headliners alongside leading local artists, has grown into one of the country’s premium lifestyle events over its 12-year run.

“The event’s long-term sustainability does not depend on a single partner,” said Toerien.

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