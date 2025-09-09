Department’s Mahala Week opens Limpopo’s wildlife reserves to citizens

Spring has sprung, and it is that time of the year when the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism department (LEDET) is giving South Africans the chance to experience the province’s most breath-taking nature reserves free of charge through the Mahala Week campaign.

Running from September 8 to 14, the campaign is part of the Tourism Month celebrations. It is aimed at boosting domestic tourism while encouraging citizens to reconnect with Limpopo’s natural heritage.

LEDET spokesperson Zaid Kalla said the initiative was designed to make tourism more accessible to everyone who wishes to explore the province’s wildlife.

Breaking barriers

“Our goal is to ensure that every South African, regardless of background, has the opportunity to experience the beauty of Limpopo’s landscape and wildlife. By waiving entry fees, we are breaking barriers and opening doors,” said Kalla.

He added that this year, they have opened 11 reserves across the province that will be participating. These include the newly revamped bird-rich Nylsvley Nature Reserve. The dramatic cliffs of Blouberg and the lush waterfalls of Lekgalameetse. Also the Big Five wilderness of Makuya, and the rugged hiking terrain of the Wolkberg Wilderness Area.

“Visitors need only present a South African ID to gain free entry. Accommodation, activities and guided tours remain at their normal rates,” said Kalla.

“Local communities are also expected to benefit from the campaign. As increased foot traffic brings business to lodges, tour operators, and local markets. Environmental groups have welcomed the move. They say it fosters appreciation for conservation efforts in the province.

Surge in visitors

“As the campaign enters its second day, Limpopo’s reserves are already seeing a surge in visitors. Families fishing at Rust de Winter, birders flocking to Nylsvley, and hikers tracing trails in Lekgalameetse. For many, Mahala Week is more than just a holiday. It’s a reminder of the treasures waiting in their own backyard.”

Although there was no official number of people who took the Mahala Week campaign to visit Limpopo’s wildlife resort for 2024, the official LEDET records show that over 2 000 people visited Limpopo’s parks in 2023.

