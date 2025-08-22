Descendant of Inkosi uNomo blasts ‘Shaka Ilembe’ over ‘inaccuracies’

Another family has raised concerns about Shaka Ilembe Season 2. This time, a descendant of Inkosi uNomo kaKhondlo, Lucas Sabela, has written a formal complaint to the producers, expressing his dissatisfaction with episode 10. Sabela accuses the show of distorting history by depicting false conflicts between inkosi uNomo, king Shaka, and queen Nandi.

“I wrote to the producers of Shaka Ilembe to formally express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the historical inaccuracies portrayed in Season 2, episode 10. The show’s portrayal of the relationship between Inkosi uNomo and King Shaka is factually incorrect and misrepresents our oral history.

“The scenes depicting a conflict in which King Shaka was shouting at Prince uNomo, and Queen Nandi shouting at him, are false. According to our historical accounts, the prince and the king were allies. And no such conflict ever occurred.

Inaccurate scenes

“Inkosi uNomo became inkosi before king Shaka and was much older than him. Inkosi uNomo’s mother was princess Mningi kaJobe, the sister of King Dingiswayo, who married Inkosi ukhondlo kaMncinci,” explained Sabela.

He explained that Prince uNomo’s sister, Princess Mfunda, married Inkosi uMbhengi (also known as Bhebhe kaNqeshe). And they had a daughter, Queen Nandi.

“It was Queen Nandi who had a son, King Shaka. So how could Queen Nandi shout at her uncle, and King Shaka shout at his grandfather? Furthermore, the show’s depiction of Prince uNomo being thrown down a hill at eMthandeni is incorrect.

“The historical truth is that Inkosi uNomo passed away at Blood River, eNcome, in 1838. The portrayal of Prince uNomo dying at a young age without sons and daughters is also false. He had children, including his eldest son, prince Yayase,” fumed Sabela.

He said these inaccuracies misrepresent the history and legacy of Inkosi uNomo and the AmaNomo people.

“The portrayal is disrespectful and undermines the rich oral tradition passed down through generations. A show of this magnitude, which reaches a vast audience, must adhere to a high standard of historical accuracy.

Family wants inaccuracies fixed

“I urge you to rectify these inaccuracies. And to consider the significant impact of this portrayal on the descendants of Inkosi uNomo. We would welcome the opportunity to consult with your team to ensure future depictions are more aligned with our true history,” he said.

According to Sabela, the complaint was sent on August 19, but no acknowledgement has been received.

“Firstly, we don’t even know who gave them permission to use our family name. We were not consulted at all. We are deeply aggrieved that our history is being misrepresented. If they do not respond, we will be forced to pursue other means to ensure they listen,” said Sabela.

The Sabela family is the fourth to raise concerns over inaccuracies in Shaka Ilembe.

“We’ve been following the series and noticed several discrepancies. But Episode 10 was the breaking point. We felt compelled to approach the producers in hopes of getting some answers,” he said.

Portia Hlongwane from MNet said: “Shaka iLembe is a drama series inspired by historical events. It aims to ignite interest in history, spark conversation. And it encourages audiences to read, question, and embark on their own journey of discovery. While historians, cultural experts, and descendants were consulted throughout the research, development, and production process, the series is a dramatisation. And creative license has been used as a key part of the storytelling.”

