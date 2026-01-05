‘Disgraced’ Bravo B gets another shot on Big Brother after previous disqualification

Mzansi’s most talked-about reality show is turning up the heat once again. Big Brother Mzansi has introduced a dramatic redemption twist, giving seven former housemates a chance to rewrite their stories, and at the centre of the conversation is Bravo B, whose return marks one of the show’s most controversial comeback bids yet.

In 2024, Bravo B, a former Big Brother Mzansi Season 4: S’ya Mosha housemate, was disqualified in the first week. This after making offensive remarks, a moment that followed him long after his exit.

The decision to disqualify Bravo B came after social media users circulated a video of Bravo B, and Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, talking about how they needed to sleep with either Liema or Zee because they were all drunk.

Severe fallout

“I was planning that the girl who can let me smash is Mpumi, my homegirl. Just to satisfy my …” said Bravo B at the time.

The fallout was severe, costing him his job. And it left him to deal with public backlash, financial strain, and emotional hardship.

Since then, Bravo B has publicly taken accountability for his actions and committed to personal growth. He has rebuilt his career through event hosting and content creation. And he uses his platforms to reflect on his mistakes and advocate for learning and change.

Now, Biggie has handed him a rare opportunity, a second chance inside the house. But Bravo B is not alone in the race for redemption.

Big Brother has also placed six other former housemates into the public vote. Each one with unfinished business of their own. These include Dube, a creative content creator from Season 5: Umlilo. His journey was cut short during the season’s opening twist.

Mmeli, a Big Brother Titans contestant whose early eviction left fans feeling he never fully got to show his potential. And Fahima, a bold disrupter from Season 4 whose role was designed to be temporary, limiting her time in the house.

Other returnees

Also in the running are Sipha Lee, a strong contender from Season 5 whose association with the Bandana Boys alliance may have contributed to his premature exit. Lerato Modise, a fan favourite from Season 4 who narrowly missed the finals after falling victim to the infamous Wheel of Fate twist. And Liema, whose decision to walk away with R250, 000 on Day 57 sparked debate and fascination among viewers.

Unlike previous seasons, the power now rests firmly with the audience. Viewers are being asked to vote for the former housemates they want to see back in Biggie’s house.

Only four contestants with the highest number of votes will earn a place alongside the new housemates when the results are announced live on Sunday, January 11, at 6pm on Mzansi Magic.

As Mzansi prepares to decide who deserves another shot, one question dominates the conversation: Should redemption be earned or granted?

Voting is open on the MyDStv app until Thursday, January 8.

